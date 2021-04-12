Curtis Lazar gets a surprise playoff chance with Sabres' deal to Bruins

"I stayed back to get some conditioning skates in, but I'm pretty much good to go now," he said. "So it's kind of perfect timing there. I got some extra work in the gym, but I'm definitely an option pretty much right away. ... I guess I kind of am meeting Buffalo in Boston. This time I'm just playing for the other team."

Lazar said he's particularly pumped to be joining the Bruins with Hall.

"His numbers aren't what he wants to be, but he's fired up and ready to go," Lazar said. "He's gonna put the work in to get the results. And for both of us, that chance to play some competitive hockey and be in that playoff races, it's exciting. That's where every player wants to be.

"I've always loved playing Boston just because it's going to be high-paced. It's going to be gritty. They can have that swag and that physicality, which is one thing I really pride myself in taking the body and setting the tone that way. I kind of see myself as a perfect fit on that team just in that regard."

Lazar was averaging 13 minutes, 37 seconds per game this season, but his ice time had increased under interim coach Don Granato, peaking at 19:12 in the March 19 overtime loss to Philadelphia that was the final game of the winless streak.