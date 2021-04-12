Curtis Lazar gets a surprise playoff chance with Sabres' deal to Bruins

It was obvious the Buffalo Sabres were trading Brandon Montour and Taylor Hall before Monday's deadline. Center Curtis Lazar, on the other hand, had no expectation that he was moving but he is also joining Hall with the Boston Bruins.
"It completely caught me off guard. I got the phone call last night about 11 p.m. and when you see the GM's name pop up the day before the deadline, you kind of know what's going to happen," Lazar said Monday on a video call with Boston media. "So my first thought was, where am I going? My wife and I actually had our first kid a week ago. So a lot of moving parts right there, but I couldn't be happier with Boston.
"Obviously, they see something in me that they liked to include me in that deal. And I'm ready to prove it and show it. I kind of hit my stride in Buffalo and I want to go off what I learned there and continue that with the Bruins."
Hall said his move to Boston was what he hoped for after all the troubles with the Sabres that included the team's Covid-19 outbreak, the firing of coach Ralph Krueger and its franchise-record 18-game winless streak.
Lazar had 10 goals in 71 games over the last two years with the Sabres. He had five goals and nine points in 33 games this season, including the first score in the 6-1 win over Philadelphia that snapped the club's winless streak at a franchise-record 18 games on March 31. But he suffered a lower-body injury in that game and has not played since.
Lazar said he's healthy and was planning on joining the Sabres on their road trip, which continues Tuesday in Boston and Thursday in Washington.
"I stayed back to get some conditioning skates in, but I'm pretty much good to go now," he said. "So it's kind of perfect timing there. I got some extra work in the gym, but I'm definitely an option pretty much right away. ... I guess I kind of am meeting Buffalo in Boston. This time I'm just playing for the other team."
Lazar said he's particularly pumped to be joining the Bruins with Hall.
"His numbers aren't what he wants to be, but he's fired up and ready to go," Lazar said. "He's gonna put the work in to get the results. And for both of us, that chance to play some competitive hockey and be in that playoff races, it's exciting. That's where every player wants to be.
"I've always loved playing Boston just because it's going to be high-paced. It's going to be gritty. They can have that swag and that physicality, which is one thing I really pride myself in taking the body and setting the tone that way. I kind of see myself as a perfect fit on that team just in that regard."
Lazar was averaging 13 minutes, 37 seconds per game this season, but his ice time had increased under interim coach Don Granato, peaking at 19:12 in the March 19 overtime loss to Philadelphia that was the final game of the winless streak.
"It was some tough sledding. There's no other way around it," Lazar said. "We found some creative ways to lose games, but you look at the way they're playing now, it's pretty exciting. Especially the game in Philly (Sunday's 5-3 win). I wish that team all the best. They have a very bright future with all those young guys that are playing the right way right now. Now you can see that confidence growing. So I look forward to sticking it to them tomorrow or next week."