Crisis in the crease: Sabres turn to Dell and Houser with Luukkonen and Subban out

Sabres notebook: Alex Tuch, Kyle Okposo nearing return after Covid-19 absence “Very exciting to get guys back in,” coach Don Granato said. “These are guys that have felt well for days now and they’re just waiting to be cleared. They’re excited.”

"I feel like I'm starting to get into a bit of a groove," Dell said. "With the last few years, I haven't been playing a ton of games, and I think getting that game experience back in the last little while has really helped me get back to where I want to be."

The Subban injury nearly put the Sabres in position to need to use emergency backup Travis Moore, a 36-year-old who played for Buffalo State in 2007-08. Subban was clearly shaking his arm and wrist on the ice after the Maroon collision. He finished the final 3:39 of the second period and battled through the third with the injury, stopping 10 of 11 shots.

Said Dahlin: "Malcolm battled it out and got injured ... He backed us up the whole game, so I really appreciate that."

"He played through it, made some great saves in the third period as well," Granato said. "He's proven that he's a team guy. He works hard for his teammates. He cares about his team and teammates. And that was a perfect example."

Dell has 121 NHL games on his resume and is familiar with the wild setting in Nashville that he'll likely see tonight from his days in San Jose. The good times are back again in the Music City. The Predators lead the Western Conference with 50 points and are 12-1-1 in their last 14 games.

"It’s always crazy there. It’s one of those places their crowd is definitely a big factor," Dell said. "You have to be able to kill that a little bit. Sometimes you have to be able to weather the storm at the beginning, just kind of get through it. That’s going to have to be part of the plan."

