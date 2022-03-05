Craig Anderson closing in on 300th win after 'tough start' to 'remarkable' career

Anderson wanted more, though, and he proved he’s still capable of playing at a high level, stopping 21 of 22 shots in a Capitals opening-round playoff victory over Boston in May.

“I have a lot of respect for him as a person,” said Sabres coach Don Granato, who described Anderson’s career as “remarkable.”

“But when you think about the grind that he’s gone through, that respect rises even more, and I told even our team a few games ago that as a coach, I’ll be very proud to be a part of his 300 wins. I mean, it’s pretty special that he’s got a chance to do that and we have a chance to be a part of it.”

Anderson wasn’t the Sabres' first choice when free agency began in July. But when Linus Ullmark opted to sign with Boston and the goalie market was picked over, Anderson joined Buffalo on a one-year, $750,000 contract.

Right when Anderson was back into form, he was sidelined in November with a neck injury that kept him out of the Sabres' crease for almost three months. The agonizing physical rehabilitation was arduous, as Anderson couldn’t string together days when he felt good on the ice. He began to question why he was still putting himself through the physical challenges of a demanding position.