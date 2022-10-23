Craig and Nicholle Anderson balancing hockey, family in Sabres encore

As Craig Anderson manned his crease the morning following his 309th NHL victory, his two sons, Jake and Levi, darted across a row of seats inside KeyBank Center to get a better view of the Buffalo Sabres' practice.

Standing near the glass at his end of the ice, Jake, 11, and Levi, 8, kept a watchful eye on their dad trying to stop each of his teammates from scoring. And when Anderson returned to the dressing room to wrap up the workday, his biggest fans were waiting for him in the hallway.

“It’s fun,” said Anderson, cracking a smile. “They get to kind of see the inside look at what pro hockey is all about. They're the number one cheerleaders, so having them be able to see me do my job and compete, it's a special kind of moment for myself and for them."

With Anderson still living his NHL dream at 41 years old, his boys are old enough to carry everlasting memories of their dad stopping high-velocity shots from the world’s best. Jake used Bauer's website to design two sets of pads Craig will wear this season – one royal and gold, the other red and black – and, harmlessly, critiques his dad’s play following games. Levi was astonished a few years ago to learn his dad was playing video games online with Alex Ovechkin, then a teammate with the Washington Capitals.

"They're always so excited to go to games," said Nicholle Anderson, Craig's wife.

The hockey life is the norm for the Anderson family, but his decision to return for a 20th NHL season required sacrifice. Nicholle and their two sons are still living at the family’s home in Parkland, Fla., an arrangement that’s required creative travel planning, regular video calls and the dedication of a loving spouse willing to do anything to help her husband continue his improbable journey.

“I don't think I'd be where I am right now if it wasn't for her impact on, you know, what she brings to the table for the family,” Craig said. “At the end of the day, she's the one at home, raising the kids allowing me to kind of be selfish and chase my dream of still playing. So I think I'm in debt for a very long time. And I'll be working that off within the next couple of years.”

Supporting each other

No matter what Craig said following his first season in Buffalo, Nicholle saw all the signs that he was going to continue playing. His rigorous workout regimen began shortly after the family returned from a vacation to Costa Rica. He picked up swimming as a form of cardio exercise, awaking before dawn every morning to jump in the pool at 6:30 a.m.

Once Anderson went through some of his on-ice work and felt physically strong, he expressed to Nicholle his desire to keep playing. Shortly thereafter, he signed a one-year contract to return to Buffallo.

She hasn't considered the possibility of him retiring since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down professional sports in March 2020, which ended his remarkable 10-year run with the Ottawa Senators that included a trip to the Eastern Conference finals and a three-month-span in which he took a leave of absence to be with Nicholle during her treatment for a rare form of throat cancer.

“I don't even question about the retirement anymore, because I don't think he's ever going to want to stop unless his body tells him to stop,” said Nicholle, who was declared cancer-free in May 2017. “So, when this summer came about, I saw him working out every day, I'm watching from the sidelines, and I'm thinking, ‘Yeah, he's not gonna stop.’

“And for me, I can't make him stop. This is the lifestyle I signed up for years ago and this is all he's ever used to. So, I'm glad that he can keep going like he does. I tell him, 'I don't know how you do this every day.' I know my body couldn't do it.”

Anderson spent the 2020-21 season between the Capitals’ taxi squad and 23-man roster, eventually ascending to the starting role in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Yet rumors circulated around the league that he was prepared to retire until he signed with the Sabres during the 11th hour of free agency on July 28, 2011.

In Buffalo, Anderson proved he can still play at a high level and emerged as an important leader in a dressing room filled with young players learning how to succeed in the NHL. He was the voice of reason during stoppages in play when everyone needed guidance, sharing from his experience in the league.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Wisdom gained through triumphs and tumults taught him how to apply his knowledge and wry sense of humor to help teammates. But his season was paused in November when a collision in San Jose led to an aggravating neck injury that kept him out of the lineup until late January.

“I was a little nervous last December because personally, I just didn't want to see him go down with an injury and that's how it ends,” said Nicholle. “I mean, I never really said that to him, but I was kind of nervous. But then when he bounced back and I saw the chemistry with the players, I knew it was something special. ... We've been on many teams, but this is a very special group."

Upon returning, Anderson gave the Sabres a chance to win in each of his final 25 starts, posting a 13-10-2 record with victories over Toronto, Vegas, Minnesota, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Nashville and Carolina. His steady play in the crease, combined with his leadership on and off the ice, helped Buffalo achieve a .625 points percentage over the final two months of the season. Once again, he defied the odds and helped his teammates exceed expectations.

Along the way, Anderson achieved a long-coveted milestone. On March 10, by stopping 30 of 31 shots against the Golden Knights, Anderson became the sixth U.S.-born goalie to record 300 wins. His family was in attendance and many people who helped him along the way recorded video messages that were played on the KeyBank Center scoreboard following the game.

For Anderson, a native of Park Ridge, Ill., the achievement was another summit reached in a professional career he thought was over at the end of his rookie season in 2001-02. Four years later, he went on waivers and was claimed three times. At 25 years old and with 56 games of NHL experience, he was sent back to the minors. His 300th win held a different meaning for Nicholle, though.

“I have so many emotions about that,” she explained. “I was very happy that he got to 300. I knew that was a personal goal of his. And in the back of my mind, I knew he took that time off to be with me during my cancer treatment. And oh, my God, I’m in tears right now.

"I know how special it was to get there. And to know that he took off that three months to be with me, watching him get the goal that he was pushing for, it meant the world to me. He wasn’t selfish. He gave up what he loves to do to support me and to get to that milestone, it's kinda like good things come to those who wait."

Finding a way

With consecutive Sundays off leading into this season, Anderson boarded a plane in Buffalo both weekends to fly home for 24 hours to squeeze in as much family time as possible. Anything to be around the kids and help Nicholle.

Jake and Levi both play travel baseball and flag football, in addition to their other long list of after-school activities, and while Craig continues to stop pucks, Nicholle shuttles the kids back and forth.

His family has gifted him perspective. Years ago, he’d return home from a bad game and play video games for hours to try to distract himself. Those worries are gone. No matter what happens on the ice, he knows Nicholle and the boys are at home waiting for him.

Back in his hometown, Peyton Krebs learning to stay 'calm' with Sabres “You learn a lot your first year, and, obviously, getting traded, there’s a big adjustment, as well,” Krebs said. “For me, this year, I wanted to come with a sense of calm."

Each offseason, and whenever he’s home, Anderson immerses himself in fatherhood. He and the boys shoot basketballs in the driveway, ride bikes, spend hours playing mini sticks, skate together at the local rink and he managed Levi’s travel baseball team. If Anderson isn’t coaching his boys’ teams, he’s offering to help whoever is any way he can. He’ll run the pitching machine for batting practice, rake the infield and encourage the kids in the dugout between at-bats or innings.

“I was told a long time ago that you can never give back to the game of hockey what the game has given you,” said Anderson. “And all you can do is you can try. And that goes for any sport, whether it's baseball, football. Just being involved in growing the love of sports. I think that's the biggest thing is whether it's baseball, flag football, it's are you involved? Are you able to help the kids?' I know a good deal about baseball, but I think it's more the love of the game and seeing the kids smile."

Anderson acknowledged that distance has been “tough” over the past two years. He calls and FaceTimes his family four or five times a day. He uses an app to watch his sons’ baseball games if he can’t attend. And when Nicholle had her first tennis match after picking up the sport during the pandemic, he was on the sideline cheering her on.

“Oh my God, I was so nervous,” she said with a laugh. “I never get nervous. It was cute. “

Nicholle gave up her career as an elementary-school teacher to support Craig and raise their children for the hockey life. When this chapter ends, he plans to do whatever possible to “let her chase her dreams and passions, whatever they might be.” Until then, they’re dedicated to doing whatever necessary to balance hockey and family.

“I'm so happy for him, and I'm so happy that he's still going,” said Nicholle. “And yes, we have two active kids, but we're making it work and I don't know life without it anyway. So, if he's happy, the family's happy. We’re supporting each other.”