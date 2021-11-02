Covid outbreak creates an uneasy backdrop to Sabres' game against Sharks

"I was pretty shocked. These last couple of days have been pretty weird waiting for a negative test," Dahlen said. "I'm happy to be out, no symptoms. ... It's obviously a weird situation that none of us are that used to. But we have to focus on the game tonight. It's obviously tough having guys on Covid protocol. But the vibe is focused on the game for the guys available to play. We're taking precautions in the locker room."

The Sharks have been trying to keep players apart as best they can, returning to full masking and small-group meetings, rather than the full team.

Sabres Notebook: Jack Quinn named AHL Rookie of the Month Quinn tallied five goals and five assists for 10 points as the Amerks went 4-2 and finished tied for second in the AHL in scoring with 27 goals.

For their part, the Sabres also were watching what they were doing here Tuesday. Both teams were expected to mask up at all times in the locker room prior to and during the game.

"When you see what's happened here and hear about it, and you know you're going into that environment, it does give you a reminder that you can never be too safe and never be too conscious to do the right thing," Granato said. "We do a lot of things when we get ready for practices without masks and we find ourselves putting the mask on a little bit more now."