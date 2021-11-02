Covid outbreak creates an uneasy backdrop to Sabres' game against Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks played a hockey game here Tuesday night. If you want to see a quick difference between the truncated 2021 season and the 2021-22 campaign, this might rate as a prime example.
The Sharks had seven players missing because they had entered Covid-19 protocol, and leading scorer Timo Meier was the latest as he joined the list prior to the morning skate. Head coach Bob Boughner, the former Sabres defenseman, also was on the list. So was the team trainer.
But the show went on at SAP Center. And across the nation on ESPN Plus. And there didn't seem to be any notion to call it off.
Games around the league were routinely postponed last season, including a Sabres home game against Boston. Buffalo, of course, had one of the biggest outbreaks in league, necessitating a two-week pause in its schedule. But with virtually the entire league vaccinated now, there has not been a single NHL game called off yet.
"I have heard nothing of that. And I don't know if we would hear that until it actually happens," Sabres coach Don Granato said before the game. "I think that's on the medical teams. I'm thinking about last year now and we were almost the last ones to know. And I think that's a good thing because you just got to keep preparing. You don't want to play the what-if game. You want to be fully prepared. And if they have to pull it, they know why."
All the Sharks are vaccinated, and vaccines had yet to be in the mainstream when the Sabres and New Jersey Devils had their major outbreaks nine months ago. That gives everyone involved some solace, but there was definitely an uneasiness around the building Tuesday.
The Sharks' coaches all wore masks on the ice during the morning skate. The team conducted its media availabilities via Zoom, and forward Jonathan Dahlen wore a mask during his chat as he was taken off the list Tuesday.
"No. 1 goal is to stay safe," Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons said. "So it's being talked about definitely. If it's not safe to play, then we wouldn't play, but it's up for discussion. And we'll do what's the best for our team."
In addition to Meier, the list of missing Sharks players includes defensemen Erik Karlsson, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Radim Simek and Jake Middleton, and forwards Matt Nieto and Kevin Labanc. The Sharks got help up front as Andrew Cogliano came out of the protocol on Monday and Jonathan Dahlen emerged from it on Tuesday.
The Sharks are not releasing which players, if any, are symptomatic or could be dealing with false positives. Dahlen said he got a positive test prior to Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Winnipeg and had negatives the last two days, so he was cleared to return.
"I was pretty shocked. These last couple of days have been pretty weird waiting for a negative test," Dahlen said. "I'm happy to be out, no symptoms. ... It's obviously a weird situation that none of us are that used to. But we have to focus on the game tonight. It's obviously tough having guys on Covid protocol. But the vibe is focused on the game for the guys available to play. We're taking precautions in the locker room."
The Sharks have been trying to keep players apart as best they can, returning to full masking and small-group meetings, rather than the full team.
For their part, the Sabres also were watching what they were doing here Tuesday. Both teams were expected to mask up at all times in the locker room prior to and during the game.
"When you see what's happened here and hear about it, and you know you're going into that environment, it does give you a reminder that you can never be too safe and never be too conscious to do the right thing," Granato said. "We do a lot of things when we get ready for practices without masks and we find ourselves putting the mask on a little bit more now."
The Sabres knew this issue was coming. The chatter around the club began over the weekend while they were in Los Angeles and heard about what the Sharks were going through.
Then just before faceoff Sunday in Staples Center, Kings forwards Viktor Arvidsson and Gabe Vilardi entered the protocol list. The AHL's San Jose Barracuda, who also play in SAP Center, had their game postponed Sunday because of the call-ups they've endured and two other players on their roster who had positive Covid-19 tests.
"This is such an elusive thing, this whole pandemic and the spread of it,” Granato said Sunday. “You feel for teams like that because you know there’s such a randomness to it. It could happen anywhere."
Teams are tested every 72 hours this season, rather than the every-day drill of last year.
"We’ve been pretty healthy – luckily – and staying safe," Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson said. "I think everyone’s doing a good job of being responsible for wearing the masks and staying apart from each other when you have to. But it’s unfortunate that some teams are still dealing with that."
Olofsson sits out, Eakin returns
Sabres winger Victor Olofsson, who suffered a "soft-tissue" injury here in practice on Monday, sat out the game after not taking the morning skate. Combined with the Meier news, that means both teams went into the game without their leading scorer.
"We held him out this morning because he had an injury or an aggravation in a spot where we just don't want to aggravate it," Granato said of Olofsson.
Cody Eakin returned to the lineup for the first time since he was injured in practice Oct. 20. He returned to his center slot between Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo.
