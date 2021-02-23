 Skip to main content
Covid-19 protocols impacting Syracuse postpone Wednesday's Amerks game
Rochester Americans hockey

Rochester Americans head coach Seth Appert, left, and assistant coach Adam Mair look on in the closing seconds against the Utica Comets during the third period at the Blue Cross Arena on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

The Rochester Amerks' game Wednesday night at Syracuse has been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols impacting the Crunch, the AHL announced Tuesday morning.

The league said the game will be rescheduled for March 1 in Syracuse's Upstate Medical University Arena (formerly known as the Onondaga County War Memorial).

The Crunch, meanwhile said "the schedule change is out of an abundance of caution in regard to COVID-19 protocols and not due to a positive COVID-19 test."

In their first season under coach Seth Appert, the Amerks (4-1) have won four straight and are tied for the North Division lead with Hershey. Syracuse is 1-3-1. Rochester's next game will be Friday at Utica.

