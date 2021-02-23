Covid-19 protocols impacting Syracuse postpone Wednesday's Amerks game

The Rochester Amerks' game Wednesday night at Syracuse has been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols impacting the Crunch, the AHL announced Tuesday morning.
The league said the game will be rescheduled for March 1 in Syracuse's Upstate Medical University Arena (formerly known as the Onondaga County War Memorial).
The Crunch, meanwhile said "the schedule change is out of an abundance of caution in regard to COVID-19 protocols and not due to a positive COVID-19 test."
In their first season under coach Seth Appert, the Amerks (4-1) have won four straight and are tied for the North Division lead with Hershey. Syracuse is 1-3-1. Rochester's next game will be Friday at Utica.
Mike Harrington
Sports Columnist
A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza.
