Covid-19 cases among opponents wipe out Sabres' schedule until after Christmas

The burgeoning Covid-19 pandemic has ensnared the Buffalo Sabres and they won't have any more games until after Christmas because of the positive cases being endured by their upcoming opponents.
The Sabres games against the Columbus Blue Jackets Monday night in KeyBank Center and Thursday night in Nationwide Arena were postponed Monday by the NHL due to Covid protocol issues involving the Blue Jackets.
The Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens were both officially put on pause by the league Monday at noon, necessitating the postponements. The NHL said the Buffalo postponements were made "due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last several days as well as concern for continued Covid spread" within the Blue Jackets' organization.
The Sabres' scheduled game here Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche was postponed on Friday after the Avs were put on pause through the NHL's Dec. 24-26 holiday break. There have been no makeup dates announced for any of Buffalo's three postponements. The Sabres said information on ticketing for the postponed games will be communicated as soon as it is available.
So when it comes to the game schedule, the Sabres won't play again until after the holiday break, resuming with home games on Dec. 27 against the New York Islanders and Dec. 29 against New Jersey. Of course, there's no telling where the pandemic will be in another week and what the impacts will continue to be on the league.
Buffalo's most recent game was Friday night in Pittsburgh, when it rallied from a 2-0 deficit to earn a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.With no current cases, the Sabres are not on a league-mandated pause so they could conceivably practice through Thursday.
The team canceled its morning skate Monday while awaiting the Columbus tests results and thus made no comments to the media. The club is expected to work out on Tuesday, do standard off-day media availabilities and then evaluate its practice schedule for the rest of the week.
The addition of Columbus and Montreal to the pause list means nine clubs have been shut down by the league, as the Blue Jackets and Canadiens have joined Colorado, Edmonton, Florida, Nashville, Boston, Toronto and Detroit. The NHL allowed negative-testing players and staff to resume workouts in Calgary on Monday, although the Flames will have two more games postponed this week for a total of six games since their outbreak began Dec. 12.
The NHL announced Sunday that it was not putting the entire league on a pause but instead would continue to try to play games on a case-by-case basis. But the league also announced that 12 games through Thursday that require cross-border travel were being postponed until later in the season.
According to Frank Seravalli, the president of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and president of content for DailyFaceoff.com, there were 119 NHL players in active protocol as of Monday afternoon (or just over 16 percent of league rosters), as well as five head coaches. The Sabres are one of just nine teams without a player listed now that goaltender Dustin Tokarski has resumed workouts.
This week's NHL schedule is a complete disaster, as the Sabres are one of 19 teams with no games from the period starting on Monday and running through Thursday, the final day of the schedule before the break. Of the five scheduled games Monday, the only one that was played was Minnesota at Dallas. Seven of the 10 games on Tuesday's schedule are already off, as New Jersey at Pittsburgh was added to the postponed list Monday due to cases on the Devils' roster and at their AHL affiliate in Utica.
All four games for Wednesday are off, including the Sabres-Colorado game. And 10 of the 15 games scheduled for Thursday have also been postponed.
Monday's game was scheduled to mark the Sabres debut for Syracuse-area native Alex Tuch, the 25-year-old winger acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the Jack Eichel trade last month. Tuch, who compiled 61 goals and 78 assists the last four years in Vegas, has not played a game this season after undergoing shoulder surgery in July. He grew up as a Sabres fan in Baldwinsville and attended games at then-HSBC Arena as a youngster.
After three Columbus players – captain Boone Jenner and fellow forward Jack Roslovic as well as defenseman Gabriel Carlsson – were entered into the NHL's Covid-19 protocol on Sunday, the Blue Jackets opted not to fly to Buffalo and instead hold their morning skate at home on Monday. The plan was then for them to fly here after that, arriving around 1 p.m. in a game day schedule NHL teams typically use during the preseason.
But the Jackets canceled that skate just as it was scheduled to start around 10 a.m. to complete their daily Covid testing. Later in the day after the postponements were announced, it was revealed the Jackets they had six players in protocols with the addition of forward Eric Robinson, defenseman Andrew Peeke and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.