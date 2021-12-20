Covid-19 cases among opponents wipe out Sabres' schedule until after Christmas

The NHL announced Sunday that it was not putting the entire league on a pause but instead would continue to try to play games on a case-by-case basis. But the league also announced that 12 games through Thursday that require cross-border travel were being postponed until later in the season.

According to Frank Seravalli, the president of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and president of content for DailyFaceoff.com, there were 119 NHL players in active protocol as of Monday afternoon (or just over 16 percent of league rosters), as well as five head coaches. The Sabres are one of just nine teams without a player listed now that goaltender Dustin Tokarski has resumed workouts.

This week's NHL schedule is a complete disaster, as the Sabres are one of 19 teams with no games from the period starting on Monday and running through Thursday, the final day of the schedule before the break. Of the five scheduled games Monday, the only one that was played was Minnesota at Dallas. Seven of the 10 games on Tuesday's schedule are already off, as New Jersey at Pittsburgh was added to the postponed list Monday due to cases on the Devils' roster and at their AHL affiliate in Utica.