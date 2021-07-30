Could the Tre White Goalie Academy help the Sabres and 'Mr. Terry'?

"I got a kick out of it," Hutton said with a laugh in 2019. "Something fun to bring the two sports together. He was obviously a good sport. A majority of guys in that position have pretty funny attitudes. I shy away from the social media stuff. I just try to play my position. But it's definitely great. We haven't really had a chance to meet each other yet in person. Other than the hockey school, of course."

As for the current Sabres goalie situation. Linus Ullmark departed for the Boston Bruins. The team signed veteran goalies Craig Anderson and Aaron Dell to one-year, $750,000 contracts Wednesday. Anderson turned 40 years old in May and has played 18 seasons in the NHL, most recently appearing in four regular-season games with the Washington Capitals in 2020-21. Dell, 32, is coming off a season in which he posted an ugly .857 save percentage and 4.14 goals-against average in New Jersey. He signed a two-way contract, meaning he would not require waivers if sent to Rochester. That could open the door for prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

“We’ll continue to have discussions,” Adams said Thursday. “You keep your eye on guys that maybe could be available at the end of training camp and we’ll evaluate that, but we feel good with the players and where we got to. I want to make it clear that we have no timeline on a young player like UPL. If we feel that he’s ready to go, we won’t hold him back. But everything has to be earned. We’ll see how that plays out.”