Could the Tre White Goalie Academy help the Sabres and 'Mr. Terry'?

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams said he will "look at everything" when it comes to the team's goaltending situation.
Well, Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White has an idea.
White showed up for his news conference at Bills training camp Friday wearing an Academy of Hockey warmup.
The operator of the fictional Tre White Goalie Academy, White said he joked with "Mr. Terry" – Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula – that he could sign White to play for both his teams.
"I told him he could sign me to a two-way contract," White said, smiling.
For a little bit of history on the academy, White took an interest in the Sabres during their record winning streak early in the 2018-19 season. White called Carter Hutton his favorite player while attending a Sabres game. He even mistakenly referred to Hutton as "Sutton" and predicted a future All-Star appearance for the goalie if he attended the "Tre White Goalie Academy" in Louisiana.
During his Sunday Night Football introduction in December 2019, White said he was from the "Tre White Goalie Academy," rather than LSU. A website for trewhitegoalieacademy.com sent people to White's Pro Bowl ballot that season.
The academy has its T-shirts and its own social media accounts. White and Hutton filmed a promotional video together.
"I got a kick out of it," Hutton said with a laugh in 2019. "Something fun to bring the two sports together. He was obviously a good sport. A majority of guys in that position have pretty funny attitudes. I shy away from the social media stuff. I just try to play my position. But it's definitely great. We haven't really had a chance to meet each other yet in person. Other than the hockey school, of course."
As for the current Sabres goalie situation. Linus Ullmark departed for the Boston Bruins. The team signed veteran goalies Craig Anderson and Aaron Dell to one-year, $750,000 contracts Wednesday. Anderson turned 40 years old in May and has played 18 seasons in the NHL, most recently appearing in four regular-season games with the Washington Capitals in 2020-21. Dell, 32, is coming off a season in which he posted an ugly .857 save percentage and 4.14 goals-against average in New Jersey. He signed a two-way contract, meaning he would not require waivers if sent to Rochester. That could open the door for prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.
“We’ll continue to have discussions,” Adams said Thursday. “You keep your eye on guys that maybe could be available at the end of training camp and we’ll evaluate that, but we feel good with the players and where we got to. I want to make it clear that we have no timeline on a young player like UPL. If we feel that he’s ready to go, we won’t hold him back. But everything has to be earned. We’ll see how that plays out.”