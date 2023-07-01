Erik Johnson's signing with the Buffalo Sabres wasn't Kevyn Adams' only addition on defense during free-agent frenzy Saturday.

The club announced that it signed Connor Clifton to a three-year contract with a $3.33 million average annual value. Clifton, 28, joins the Sabres after appearing in 78 games during the Boston Bruins' historic, 135-point season in 2022-23. He totaled five goals with 23 points while averaging 17:51 of ice time.

Sabres coach Don Granato was at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program at the same time as Clifton, who went on to play at Quinnipiac University before signing with the Bruins. Clifton has a right-handed shot and, like Johnson, provides Granato with more options to play with Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson.

Clifton became the odd man out for the Bruins during their first-round playoff series against the Panthers this spring, which ended with Florida's stunning upset. He appeared in three of the seven games after being a fixture on their blue line during the regular season, when he averaged 17:51 of ice time.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery occasionally expressed frustration with Clifton's play, telling reporters that the defenseman was taking too many risks and not sticking to the team's structure. Montgomery's system put more restrictions on defensemen compared to that of Boston's previous coach Bruce Cassidy, who was behind the bench when Clifton made an instant impact as a rookie in the 2019 run to the Stanley Cup final.

The Sabres strengthened their penalty kill with both defense signings Saturday. Clifton was on the second pairing for Boston's top-ranked penalty kill last season. He ranked first on the Bruins in hits (205) and second in blocked shots (131). Among Boston's defensemen to appear in at least 50 games, Clifton ranked second in suppressing opponents' shot quality at 5-on-5, according to Evolving-Hockey.

Clifton has appeared in 232 regular-season games with the Bruins since breaking into the NHL in 2018-19, totaling 10 goals and 43 points during that span. He has the skill set to play with any of Buffalo's top defensemen, though he's never shouldered the workload of a typical top-four option.

The signing gives the Sabres a surplus on the blue line. They have nine defensemen on one-way contracts next season, possibly setting the stage for a trade: Dahlin, Power, Samuelsson, Johnson, Clifton, Henri Jokiharju, Ilya Lyubushkin, Riley Stillman and Jacob Bryson.