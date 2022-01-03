Confident Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is finding a home in Sabres' crease

Luukkonen has been facing a lot of pucks, as Buffalo opponents have averaged 38.6 shots in his last five starts. He stopped 38 of 42 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to New Jersey and 37 of 41 in Saturday's overtime loss in Boston by the same score.

Observations: Sabres' OT loss spoils shiny Krebs-to-Tuch connection The Bruins posted a 4-3 overtime win in TD Garden as Charlie Coyle beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on a wrist shot after 34 seconds.

But Luukkonen was appreciably sharper in Boston, making several key saves in the first period as the Bruins came out of the locker room firing and then keeping the Sabres afloat to earn a point in the third after Boston scored twice to tie the game.

"In this league, your best players are the reason you’re in games," coach Don Granato said. "And sometimes your best player’s a forward, sometimes he’s a D. You’re pretty damn happy in this league when it’s the goalie. He played to that level. What I was most excited about was his body language, his confidence. He made it look easy. He made shooters look like they had to work harder than he had to work because of his positioning, athleticism and size."

Luukkonen had much better rebound control in Boston and was moving better laterally than he did against the Devils. And it was particularly noticeable how far he was coming out of his crease to attack shooters.