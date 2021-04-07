'Confident' again, Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin thriving under interim coach Don Granato

Not anymore. When a rolling puck reached Dahlin’s stick during a third-period power play Tuesday, he fought to maintain possession near the blue line, stickhandled around the Devils’ Pavel Zacha and set up Casey Mittelstadt with a tape-to-tape pass for an easy tap-in, game-winning goal.

“That play is exactly why we need him playing with confidence,” explained Granato. “When you're not confident, you second guess the bounce of that puck, you hesitate and then it's the breakaway the other way. When you're in the zone, you react on instincts and his instincts are incredible. … That is a key play, key moment that could swing either way.”

“Obviously, it was bouncing and Ras just did what Ras does, I guess. … He makes it look so easy,” added Mittelstadt. “But I don’t think people at home know how hard of a play that is and then to get your head up and find me in front.”

It was Dahlin’s first multipoint game of the season, and his 99 career points are the most by any European defenseman in the NHL before their 21st birthday. In 10 games since Granato took over, Dahlin has two goals and two assists with 18 shots on goal while averaging 19:29 of ice time.