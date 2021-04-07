'Confident' again, Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin thriving under interim coach Don Granato

Rasmus Dahlin rendered Nick Merkley helpless.
Dahlin, the Buffalo Sabres’ 20-year-old defenseman, sent Merkley into a desperate chase for the puck by skating around the New Jersey Devils forward and toward the opposing net Tuesday night.
Dahlin cut across the slot from the left circle, dragging the puck on the blade of his stick before unleashing a wrist shot that whizzed past Devils goalie Scott Wedgewood to tie the score in the second period of a 5-3 win in Newark, N.J.
The sequence was similar to many shown on highlight reels leading up to Dahlin’s selection first overall at the NHL draft in 2018 and illustrated how his offensive wizardry has been unleashed now that he’s no longer tethered to the ultra-conservative 5-on-5 system deployed by former coach Ralph Krueger.
Dahlin has the “green light” from interim coach Don Granato to take such risks, whereas Krueger typically had his defensemen stationary at the blue line in the offensive zone.
“It makes me confident,” Dahlin said following an optional practice Tuesday in KeyBank Center. “It makes me enjoy the game a lot. I can't complain.”
Dahlin rarely showed joy under Krueger this season. Dahlin wasn’t carrying the puck with confidence. His lack of engagement offensively carried over into his own zone, where there were continued lapses in coverage around the Sabres’ net. He seemed to be second-guessing himself and his abilities.
Not anymore. When a rolling puck reached Dahlin’s stick during a third-period power play Tuesday, he fought to maintain possession near the blue line, stickhandled around the Devils’ Pavel Zacha and set up Casey Mittelstadt with a tape-to-tape pass for an easy tap-in, game-winning goal.
“That play is exactly why we need him playing with confidence,” explained Granato. “When you're not confident, you second guess the bounce of that puck, you hesitate and then it's the breakaway the other way. When you're in the zone, you react on instincts and his instincts are incredible. … That is a key play, key moment that could swing either way.”
“Obviously, it was bouncing and Ras just did what Ras does, I guess. … He makes it look so easy,” added Mittelstadt. “But I don’t think people at home know how hard of a play that is and then to get your head up and find me in front.”
It was Dahlin’s first multipoint game of the season, and his 99 career points are the most by any European defenseman in the NHL before their 21st birthday. In 10 games since Granato took over, Dahlin has two goals and two assists with 18 shots on goal while averaging 19:29 of ice time.
More telling, the Sabres are controlling play when Dahlin is on the ice. According to NaturalStatTrick.com, Dahlin’s 51.78 on-ice shot-quality share at 5-on-5 ranks sixth on the team during that span, while his on-ice shot quality is third behind Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen. Comparatively, Dahlin’s shot-quality share with Krueger as coach was 12th among all qualifying players on the roster.
Dahlin also has been on the ice for the third-most high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5 since Granato took over.
One notable difference is usage. In 28 games under Krueger this season, Dahlin ranked third among all Sabres in 5-on-5 defensive-zone starts, meaning he was asked to help shut down an opponent in Buffalo’s own end. With Granato running the bench, Dahlin ranks 15th on the team in defensive-zone starts, second fewest among defensemen behind his partner, Henri Jokiharju.
“I can't say anything bad about Donnie,” Dahlin said of Granato. “I love him as a coach. He's a great one. He's such a smart (coach). He knows hockey very well. I mean, we do all the things he says, and it works. He makes all the players very confident. Yeah, he's doing something special. I can't really point to what it is.”
Defensive-zone coverage remains Dahlin’s glaring weakness. His on-ice 5-on-5 shot quality against is the fourth-highest total among all Sabres with Granato as coach. Though plus-minus is a flawed statistic, Dahlin’s league-worst minus-34 rating shows how poorly Buffalo has fared in 5-on-5 situations.
Dahlin has been the latest in a long line of Sabres impacted by coaching turnover. He had a historic rookie season while playing in the run-and-gun system deployed by Phil Housley, needed the first half of last season to adjust to Krueger’s preferred style of play and, fortunately for the Sabres, is again playing in a system that suits his talents.
While it’s easy to focus on the difficult moments in Dahlin’s development, his mastery with the puck should remind fans why he has been considered a future generational talent. Another example occurred Saturday night with his no-look breakout pass to spark a 2-on-1 that ended with Mittelstadt scoring the tying goal against the New York Rangers.
“We don’t win that game without him rising to the level he can rise to,” Granato said Tuesday. “He made a couple of big plays to tip that game back our way and that’s what you hope for out of guys with his talent. Special player, fun to watch and very engaged right now.”
Dahlin noted that recent team success has led to better individual execution. The Sabres (9-23-6) will carry a five-game point streak into Thursday night’s matchup against the Devils in KeyBank Center.
“We're playing with the puck,” said Dahlin. “We want to create stuff. I think a lot has to do with the confidence. We've won some games now. You're feeling better. Going into games, you have a feeling you're going to win the game. It makes a huge difference.”
With the April 12 trade deadline approaching, General Manager Kevyn Adams is assessing which players will be part of the Sabres’ future. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Adams is listening to inquiries about several players. It’s safe to assume Adams has no interest in moving Dahlin, who is averaging a career-high 20:38 of ice time in 38 games this season.
Dahlin is often among the last Sabres on the ice at morning skates and practices, working with the coaching staff on his shot and other nuances of his game. He continues to ignite this team’s offense at 5-on-5 and the man advantage.
Since making his debut at the start of the 2018-19 season, Dahlin is tied for ninth among all NHL defensemen in power-play points. His resolve on the man advantage showed again Tuesday with the pass to Mittelstadt.
Yet, for all that Dahlin has accomplished in recent weeks, this has been another difficult season in Buffalo. He landed on the Covid protocol list in February as a close contact and his talent was suppressed in Krueger’s system. Granato, though, seems to have unlocked what makes Dahlin great.