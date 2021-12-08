Concern growing for Casey Mittelstadt as Sabres await tests on latest injury

Casey Mittelstadt began the season as the Buffalo Sabres' No. 1 center but disappeared with an upper-body injury after playing just over nine minutes of the Oct. 14 season opener against Montreal. He finally returned on last week's road trip and has played in three more games, but now he's out again.

And the Sabres are bracing to hear more bad news about a player they had high hopes for this season.

Mittelstadt left the ice and limped down the tunnel during Tuesday's game with Anaheim and there is concern he has the same injury that knocked him out for seven weeks.

Coach Don Granato first broached that possibility Wednesday morning on his weekly appearance on WGR Radio and confirmed that during his media briefing later in the day after practice in KeyBank Center.

"We're still gathering information, having him see doctors, then going through their procedures to figure out where we're at," Granato said.

Asked directly if the fear is this is another long-term injury, Granato simply said, "Could be."