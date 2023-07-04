For Clarence Center’s Gavin McCarthy, Buffalo Sabres’ development camp “definitely” marks a new chapter.

McCarthy has skated on the ice of LECOM Harborcenter too many times to count as a kid, including multiple years with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres. It’s the hometown kid’s home rink, but now he is days removed from being selected in the third round of the NHL draft, No. 86 overall, by the team he and his friends "rooted for our whole lives."

“It’s for sure a new chapter,” the defenseman said Monday, the second day of the four-day camp. “To be able to put on this NHL jersey is so exciting. It’s the National Hockey League, kind of what we dream of and what I grew up watching.”

He’s still soaking it all in. On Sunday, the defenseman was signing autographs for kids. His parents have come to both sessions so far, and a few of his friends have attended, too.

“I joked around with him on the ice and said, 'How many of these people are for you?,’ ” said Seth Appert, head coach of Buffalo’s AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans. “We're really fortunate to have him part of the organization and it's gonna be a pretty cool experience for him this week.”

Sabres Associate General Manager Jason Karmanos described the camp as more of an “introduction” to the franchise, and players aren’t really being evaluated for their abilities. It gives them an opportunity to get to know the organization, the staff and the city – much of which McCarthy already knows.

McCarthy’s Buffalo Jr. Sabres 16U coach was Tim Kennedy, one of the Sabres’ player development coaches. Kennedy ran the on-ice practice Sunday, and McCarthy said he had done a couple of those drills before.

General Manager Kevyn Adams said at the NHL draft that “there’s no secret” that he’s known McCarthy for a long time as they both grew up in Clarence. Adams ran the Jr. Sabres program, too.

“I’m just super excited to go out there and earn everything I can get,” McCarthy said of the camp. “Honestly, it's amazing being out there and competing with these guys, such high-level players, and some familiar faces out there, too, with the coaches. It’s really a surreal feeling.”

McCarthy also had previously chatted with Sabres fourth-round pick Ethan Miedema in the past. The pair had talked a little bit when they were drafted by the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League in 2021.

Then, Miedema called McCarthy, who then played for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League, after they were traded by Windsor along with seven draft picks to the Kingston Frontenacs for Shane Wright in January.

“I think it's for sure one of the biggest trades of last year but at the same time, I really can't look too much into it. I'm still focusing on (Boston University),” said McCarthy, who leaves for BU on Friday.

Following development camp, McCarthy will be in Boston for about six weeks for summer semester. He’ll join his brother, Case, the fifth-year captain of the Terriers who was drafted by New Jersey in 2019. McCarthy said his brother has been a “huge” help in the transition.

Case provided some tips to McCarthy ahead of the NHL combine, which was held in June at Keybank Center and LECOM Harborcenter.

“I think my brother has helped me a ton being there for five years now, kind of just being my mentor and kind of giving me advice about how to go about handling the school and hockey part of college,” McCarthy said.

Before bouncing off to Boston, he will spend these next few days in Buffalo wrapping up development camp, getting to know potential teammates and maybe even show off his city.

McCarthy said he showed a couple of guys around, but nothing too far outside the hotel. The players attended the Bisons game Monday. McCarthy planned to wear his Bisons hat and joked that he might have to teach some of the Canadian players the sport. He said he caught a foul ball at a Bisons game two weeks ago.

First-round and No. 13 overall pick Zach Benson, of Canada, said he hadn’t “really” watched a baseball game before.

As for Benson asking McCarthy to take him out to dinner in his hometown?

“No, not yet," Benson said Monday. "We’ll see."

Camp schedule

Development camp continues Wednesday with a practice session at 11:45 a.m. and concludes Thursday with a three-on-three tournament beginning at 9:15. Sessions are free and open to the public at Harborcenter.