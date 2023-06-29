NASHVILLE – Too many times to count as a kid in Clarence Center, Gavin McCarthy made the 30-minute trip to the LECOM Harborcenter in downtown Buffalo. Practices, skill development sessions and games – it was his home rink.

This weekend’s commute, though, will have a unique feel, purpose and meaning for McCarthy after he was drafted in the third round, No. 86 overall, by the Sabres on Thursday. The hometown kid will be skating as a member of the hometown team when development camp begins Sunday.

“It will be really cool going down there for a different reason this time,” he said. “This one will definitely be the most fun, I would say.”

A Sabres prospect cupboard in need of defenseman led to the selection of two United States Hockey League blue-liners early on Day 2 in Maxim Strbak (No. 45) of Sioux Falls and McCarthy of Muskegon.

Among Buffalo-area players, only Justin Bailey (No. 52 in 2013) was selected higher by the franchise than McCarthy. After a tour at Boston University, where he will play with older brother Case, he will look to join Patrick Kaleta (348 games) and Marcus Foligno (347 games) as Buffalo natives drafted by the Sabres who played prominent time for the club.

“It’s definitely amazing going home,” McCarthy said. “I’m just super excited and ready to earn every opportunity I can get.”

Not amazing for McCarthy was his draft-eligible season with the Lumberjacks.

“It’s kind of been a long year,” he admitted.

During a battle drill in practice at the World Junior A Challenge in December, McCarthy sustained a broken patella (kneecap) that shelved him until February.

Sabres director of amateur scouting Jerry Forton was in attendance for the practice.

“He was begging USA Hockey to let him to continue to play and practice in the tournament and thank goodness, they held him off,” Forton said. “If he didn’t lose those 6-8 weeks this year, there is zero chance he would have been available in the third round.”

Instead of improving his draft stock, McCarthy could only watch. Instead of trying to help the Lumberjacks win games, he could only focus on rebuilding the strength in his leg. Occasionally, adversity strikes at the wrong time, but he was undeterred. His focus was on getting healthy, not where he ranked on the draft boards.

“That was my first real major injury,” McCarthy said. “Dealing with that and dealing with being off the ice for that long and staying occupied and (then) coming back from the injury was pretty hard, too. Building the strength in that leg (back) up and learning how to come back from injuries and be the same player when you come back as you were before – I learned a ton from it.”

McCarthy played in 42 games for Muskegon, totaling 27 points (eight goals and 19 assists) and 88 penalty minutes.

“To come back and be able to get back and perform the way he did toward the end (of the season), it speaks to who he is as a person,” Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams said.

Day 2 of the draft started with the 33rd pick and McCarthy had to wait about 70 minutes. But the time crawled.

“Obviously, it gets anxious up there (in the stands),” he said. “You just have to stay patient and wherever you go, it’s the best place for you and they’ll be happy to have you and that’s why they picked you. It’s a little stressful, but at the same time, I would have been honored to be drafted by anyone.”

Forton expects McCarthy to play a “pretty prominent role right away,” at BU.

“He’s an athletic kid and I think he has a really versatile game,” Forton said. “His nature is to be hard to play against and mean, but I actually think he’s got some sneaky puck-moving abilities.”

And, Forton added: “He’s about as a high character of a person and layer of the ice you can get.”

Adams concurred, and because he has known McCarthy and his family for so many years, the player’s visit to the Sabres’ contingent on the draft floor was particularly special.