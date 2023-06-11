Gavin McCarthy had an NHL scouting combine playbook before his interviews with teams even began.

McCarthy knew which questions to expect. The off-ice fitness testing Saturday in LECOM Harborcenter wasn’t a mystery, either. As he prepared for the pullups and 30 seconds on the dreaded Wingate Cycle, he leaned on his older brother, Case, who went through the same intense predraft process that led him to be selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round in 2019.

Case’s most valuable piece of advice had nothing to do with delivering compelling answers or winning a workout, though.

“It sounds cliche, but enjoy it, because it does go by very quickly,” Case, now captain at Boston University, told The Buffalo News. “You have a month to really enjoy this because then you go to development camps, you go to school and your life kind of picks back up to where it started. Enjoy the opportunity. Not a lot of people get to do this, and you’re part of a very special group, so don’t take it for granted.”

Everything that occurred this season, from his own injury to the scary one Case suffered during a game with Boston University, was the latest reminder for Gavin McCarthy to treasure each opportunity that hockey has provided since the 18-year-old from Clarence Center was competing against his brothers on an outdoor rink.

McCarthy suffered a broken patella during a routine battle drill with a teammate at the World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario. The injury kept him out of game action until February, when he resumed playing for the United States Hockey League’s Muskegon Lumberjacks.

There are still nine screws in Case’s collarbone to repair a break that occurred on a terrifying collision with the boards. He was stretchered off the ice and rushed to the emergency room. Thankfully, he avoided the worst-case-scenarios, and his recovery is ahead of schedule, putting him in line to be teammates with Case at BU in the fall.

Before they’re competing with each other in Boston, McCarthy will hear his named called at the NHL draft in Nashville on June 28-29. McCarthy, a 6-foot-2 right-shot defenseman, is ranked as the No. 52 North American skater in the class and possesses all the tools team covet on their blue line.

“It was tough,” McCarthy said. “I think I’ve learned a ton from everything. It’s kind of my first big injury, so kind of learning how to fight that adversity and come back from the injury and get back to the same player I was before.”

Earning an opportunity

Pat Kaleta understands the work ethic needed to reach the highest level. He had it in spades as a kid from Angola with a dream to play in the NHL. A tough, throwback forward, Kaleta led the Peterborough Petes to the Ontario Hockey League championship and Memorial Cup final in 2006 after he was drafted in the sixth round by the Sabres. He carried that worker-bee-like dedication throughout his 10 years with his hometown team, and he’s seen similar traits in many of the Western New York players he’s coached with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres and Academy of Hockey.

Gavin McCarthy, like his brother Case, has what Kaleta described as a relentless drive to be the best.

“You’re talking about a kid who’s dialed in,” Kaleta said. “He’s taken some huge, huge steps. Growing and maturing, but the way he kind of has been raised and the way he carries himself and the role model he has with his brother is tremendous for him. He’s always been a great kid, more on the quiet side, but seeing him compared to when he was younger – when he was younger, he was really good. He was a high-end defenseman, but seeing him now it’s just …

“I love watching him on the ice. He can shoot, he can hit, so I couldn’t say enough good things about Gavin.”

McCarthy’s well-rounded game on defense gave him the opportunity to make the jump from playing U-16 hockey with the Jr. Sabres to competing against much older players in the USHL. At 16, he was among the league’s youngest players in 2021-22 and produced 13 points in 53 games while skating in a depth role for Muskegon.

This season was an opportunity for McCarthy to solidify himself as a future NHL prospect. He was going to have a big role on a talented USHL team, a responsibility that would allow him to show scouts that he was a bigger, stronger and more experienced version of the player they saw in the past. Then, in a span of only a few weeks in December, McCarthy learned that he had a new coach in Muskegon, Parker Burgess, and he suffered the leg injury that impacted his season much longer than he would have hoped.

McCarthy had to watch from the stands as his teammates celebrated their win at the World Junior A Challenge, then he returned to Muskegon to recover. The routine of working to build strength in the leg didn’t stop when he was cleared to return to the lineup in February. Cautiously, McCarthy resumed his fast-paced, puck-moving style of play.

“My leg had a ton of atrophy,” he recalled. “I had to build the strength up. I think, just every day when I went into the rink, kind of putting the extra time into getting that leg back to where it needs to be on game day. The first couple of weeks I’m back, kind of just knowing it’s not there and not trying to do anything special and kind of just play my B game, so to speak.”

‘Be the best’

Parker Burgess remembered the conversation with his assistant coaches at the end of Muskegon’s season. As the staff prepared for their summer and reflected on what could have been, they wondered aloud what McCarthy could have accomplished with more time to play at full strength.

“You would love to have another month to really see him get into where he was at before the injury,” Burgess said. “And he was just starting to kind of come into that and have that confidence. He did a great job. I know it definitely probably took a little bit of a toll on him.

“To take on the role and responsibilities that he did showed a lot of maturity in his game, and that’s why he’s on the radar of almost every NHL team. I was just impressed with his ability to make plays. He’s composed back there. … He’s going to have a great college career and excited to see where he lands in the draft.”

Despite the injury and time missed, McCarthy finished the season with eight goals and 27 points in 42 games. He had four goals and eight points with 23 shots on goal in the final 12 games. He’s not a one-dimensional defenseman, either. McCarthy is excellent in his own zone, willing to kill plays with a body check and understanding how to take space away from forwards in different situations. Burgess and Muskegon’s other coaches didn’t have to push McCarthy to create more offense or dedicate himself to defending. He already had a keen awareness of when to take risks to help his team create scoring chances.

The balanced approach should help him make an early impact at Boston University, where Case will be a fifth-year senior defenseman. McCarthy’s development from his first and second seasons in the USHL proved that he is able to adjust to a playing older competition.

“I think coming into the league last year was super tough because I was one of the youngest players in the league,” McCarthy said. “Coming from 16U hockey, I was maybe 170 pounds, probably 165 pounds. And it was definitely a learning curve there. Didn’t play at a ton and then kind of went into a bigger role the second half of the season. And coming into this year, I was pretty prepared for that. I gained like 20 pounds or so, and just kind of learning how to play against those 20-year-olds in the league that are big and tough and tough to play against.”

McCarthy never seems fazed when carrying the puck out of his own zone. He understands how to break pressure with a simple 5-to-10-foot pass. He uses deception to create a clear lane through the neutral zone.

Those talents are paired with an intense competitiveness that Gavin McCarthy formed while competing against Case and his other brother, Aiden, on the family’s outdoor rink. The younger brothers usually teamed up to try to defeat the oldest. McCarthy laughed when recalling those times, noting those games “never ended well” for him because of the size disadvantage. And now, McCarthy has a chance to be the latest kid from Western New York to be selected in the NHL draft.

“It was just kind of that mentality he had that he wanted to be the best, and his work ethic kind of showed through and then, obviously, going through it, I saw what it took to get to that level,” Case said. “I mean, he exceeds me, I can tell you that. ... You could see at a very young age that he was going to have an opportunity to stick with it and get to the point where he’s at now.”