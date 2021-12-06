Clarence Center's Case McCarthy named Hockey East Defender of the Week

Boston University junior Case McCarthy of Clarence Center was named Hockey East Defender of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Though the NTDP developed Case McCarthy into an NHL prospect, his passion for the game and unflappable work ethic were born on outdoor
McCarthy had three assists -- including the lone helper on an overtime winner Saturday night -- as BU shut down New Hampshire to sweep a two-game series, 3-1 and 2-1. He had nine shots on goal in the two games.
McCarthy is the reigning Hockey East Defender of the Month for November and has five goals and six assists on the season. He was selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft (118th overall).