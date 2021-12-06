 Skip to main content
Clarence Center's Case McCarthy named Hockey East Defender of the Week
Clarence Center's Case McCarthy named Hockey East Defender of the Week

Vermont Boston Hockey

Boston University's Case McCarthy has 11 points this season. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Boston University junior Case McCarthy of Clarence Center was named Hockey East Defender of the Week, the league announced Monday.

McCarthy had three assists -- including the lone helper on an overtime winner Saturday night -- as BU shut down New Hampshire to sweep a two-game series, 3-1 and 2-1. He had nine shots on goal in the two games.

McCarthy is the reigning Hockey East Defender of the Month for November and has five goals and six assists on the season. He was selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft (118th overall).

