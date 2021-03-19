Charlie Mendola is latest departure from Sabres' hockey operations department

One of Kevyn Adams’ first hires as the Buffalo Sabres’ general manager has already left the team.

Charlie Mendola, who joined the team as director of hockey strategy in November, is no longer with the Sabres, sources confirmed.

The 47-year-old East Amherst native previously worked as assistant general manager at LECOM Harborcenter, where he was tasked with implementing hockey programming for the rink and the Academy of Hockey.

Mendola has also been executive director of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres’ Under-20 team in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, and at times, worked as an on-ice coach for the Academy of Hockey.

This creates another vacancy in the Sabres’ hockey operations department, which was gutted by 22 firings in June, including General Manager Jason Botterill.

Since taking charge of the department, Adams has made several appointments, including the promotion of Jeremiah Crowe to director of scouting and director of analytics Jason Nightingale stepped into a prominent role in the scouting department. Matt Ellis, previously director at the Academy of Hockey, joined the Sabres as director of player development.