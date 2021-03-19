Charlie Mendola is latest departure from Sabres' hockey operations department

One of Kevyn Adams’ first hires as the Buffalo Sabres’ general manager has already left the team.
Charlie Mendola, who joined the team as director of hockey strategy in November, is no longer with the Sabres, sources confirmed.
The 47-year-old East Amherst native previously worked as assistant general manager at LECOM Harborcenter, where he was tasked with implementing hockey programming for the rink and the Academy of Hockey.
Mendola has also been executive director of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres’ Under-20 team in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, and at times, worked as an on-ice coach for the Academy of Hockey.
This creates another vacancy in the Sabres’ hockey operations department, which was gutted by 22 firings in June, including General Manager Jason Botterill.
Since taking charge of the department, Adams has made several appointments, including the promotion of Jeremiah Crowe to director of scouting and director of analytics Jason Nightingale stepped into a prominent role in the scouting department. Matt Ellis, previously director at the Academy of Hockey, joined the Sabres as director of player development.
Adams hired two scouts, and former NHL defenseman Dan Girardi was brought on as a development coach. However, Ellis and Girardi are now interim assistant coaches on Don Granato’s staff with the Sabres. This has left only one full-time development coach in the department, Seamus Kotyk. In addition to overseeing prospect development, Ellis has also run on-ice skill sessions with the Sabres' taxi squad and players who are out of the lineup.
Additionally, the Sabres do not have scouts based in Finland, Russia, the Western Hockey League or the Ontario Hockey League. Owner Terry Pegula’s plan post-Botterill was for the hockey operations department to rely on video scouting and analytics. The department, though, has not hired any full-time employees in analytics, and video scouting isn’t an effective method to scout most junior leagues in Europe, particularly Finland and Russia.
Adams might be receiving help soon, as he revealed to the media following Ralph Krueger’s firing on Wednesday that the Sabres are seeking an assistant general manager. Industry sources told The Buffalo News that Jason Karmanos, a longtime assistant general manager under Jim Rutherford in Pittsburgh and Carolina, is atop Adams’ list of candidates. The Sabres have received permission from the Penguins to interview Karmanos, who was dismissed in October. Rutherford has since resigned as Penguins general manager.