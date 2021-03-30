Casey Mittelstadt thrust into prominent role with Sabres low on centers

The actions that led to the tying goal Monday night haunted Casey Mittelstadt as the 22-year-old attempted to fall asleep hours after the overtime loss.
As soon as Mittelstadt skated into the shot lane in front of his own net, the puck ricocheted off Tage Thompson’s stick, past Mittelstadt, through the Buffalo Sabres’ line of defense and was eventually tipped over the goal line by Philadelphia Flyers winger Sean Couturier with 1:29 remaining in regulation.
“I think looking back, it hurts,” Mittelstadt lamented following practice Tuesday. “It was tough to fall asleep last night with that. Just got to bear down.”
Mittelstadt was also on the ice when the Flyers’ Ivan Provorov tucked the puck past Linus Ullmark with a backhanded shot in overtime, completing a three-goal comeback for Philadelphia and extending the Sabres’ winless streak to 18 games – tied for the 14th longest in NHL history.
Neither sequence shook Mittelstadt’s confidence. Nor were those mistakes viewed by interim coach Don Granato as a breach of trust. Mittelstadt, who was drafted eighth overall by the Sabres in 2017, has proved this season that he’s able to learn from any growing pains and apply those lessons when in the lineup.
Mittelstadt will receive another significant opportunity Wednesday night against the Flyers when the Sabres will be without rookie center Dylan Cozens, who suffered an upper-body injury in the first period Monday. Mittelstadt might receive top-line minutes and responsibility while centering a line between former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall and Thompson, a promising 23-year-old winger.
“Casey, it’s nice to see him get that opportunity,” said Granato. “He has a lot of potential to grow into that nicely. This is a great opportunity for experience and that’s what we’re seeing. He’s a fast learner. He’s a competitive guy. He’s put in a lot of work. I’m excited that he does have this opportunity. I’m excited to work with him in regard to that.”
It wasn’t long ago that Mittelstadt’s future with the Sabres appeared uncertain. The general manager who drafted Mittelstadt is gone. So is former Rochester coach Chris Taylor, who worked closely with Mittelstadt in the American Hockey League last season.
With Kevyn Adams now running the Sabres’ hockey operations, Mittelstadt did not re-sign with the team as a restricted free agent until a week before training camp began in January. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman wrote Monday that he wondered if Mittelstadt will receive a change of scenery in the near future.
Mittelstadt’s value to the Sabres has risen exponentially over the past three months. He worked his way from the taxi squad all the way to the top line, first carving out a role as an effective right wing and eventually earning a spot on the Sabres’ top power-play unit.
Last month, former coach Ralph Krueger suggested Mittelstadt’s future might be on the wing, a significant statement considering the former University of Minnesota product was drafted as a center. However, Granato told the media following practice Tuesday that Mittelstadt earned an opportunity to play the position.
The move was mostly made out of necessity with Jack Eichel (upper body) injured, Eric Staal traded and the top prospect in Rochester, Arttu Ruotslainen, not being ready for game action. With Cozens out for an uncertain amount of time, Granato’s top four centers are Mittelstadt, Curtis Lazar, Riley Sheahan and Cody Eakin.
Mittelstadt played a career-high 18:27 on Monday night, helping his line log 17 combined shot attempts at 5-on-5.
“It’s no secret it’s a big opportunity for me,” Mittelstadt said. “I feel like I’ve been playing well and making plays. It's just we got to get the results.”
According to Evolving-Hockey.com, Mittelstadt ranks fourth among all Sabres in generating on-ice shot quality at 5-on-5, trailing only Hall, Jake McCabe and Staal. Perhaps a better indicator of Mittelstadt’s development is his impact defensively, as he’s sixth among all Sabres forwards in limiting shot quality in 5-on-5 situations.
Generating opportunities has not led to production yet. Mittelstadt holds a 14-game goal drought and has one goal with four assists and a minus-14 rating in 19 games. However, it’s important to acknowledge that he appeared in only two of the team’s first 14 games, tested positive for Covid-19 and spent much of the season playing a new position: right wing.
“Obviously didn’t play a lot at the beginning of the year so just that mojo and that momentum, and then I got Covid so bit of a feeling-out process,” said Mittelstadt. “But now I think my lungs and my legs are really getting under me, I’m starting to play faster and getting more confident every game.”
This was the next development step the Sabres anticipated from Mittelstadt after he was sent to Rochester in December 2019. The move came as a shock because he had already played in more than 100 games in the NHL, but former General Manager Jason Botterill wanted to provide Mittelstadt with an opportunity to sharpen specific areas of his game without having to worry about getting benched or impacting team performance in the NHL.
Mittelstadt totaled nine goals with 16 assists for 25 points in 36 games with Rochester. More important, Mittelstadt played in every situation, including the penalty kill. This provided him with a stronger foundation away from the puck. Mittelstadt then spent the summer working with his strength coach, former Sabres forward Erik Rasmussen to improve his strength and fitness.
Equipped with knowledge from two-plus seasons of professional hockey, and the physical tools to win puck battles in the NHL, Mittelstadt arrived at Sabres training camp in January with a determination to carve out a role. His progress at center in the season’s final weeks could be one of the more important storylines to watch given the Sabres’ need for more talent at the position.
“Yeah, I feel like I’ve picked it up a lot faster this year than I have any other year,” he said. “Obviously the numbers aren’t necessarily there but chances and creating chances, I feel like it’s been exponentially better than it has been in the past for me. It’s more a state of not getting frustrated and just sticking with it because they always come in bunches; you get one and then all of a sudden you get three and you start rolling.
“I think for me it’s slowed down quite a bit, just I’ve gotten stronger, I’ve been able to hold onto pucks more and pick my head up and make a great play.”
Return looming
Defenseman Jacob Bryson is on track to return to the lineup Wednesday against Philadelphia after missing one game with an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old practiced Tuesday after not playing in the Sabres’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Bryson skated on a defense pair with Rasmus Ristolainen, a move that indicates Matt Irwin will likely be a healthy scratch Wednesday. Bryson, a fourth-round draft pick in 2017, has one goal with one assist in 16 games for the Sabres.
Additionally, forward Steven Fogarty will likely be in the lineup with Cozens out. Fogarty, 27, has appeared in three games with the Sabres, logging an assist and 9:21 of ice time Saturday in Boston.