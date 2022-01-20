 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Casey Mittelstadt skates with Sabres for first time since surgery
Casey Mittelstadt skates with Sabres for first time since surgery

Sabres Red Wings

Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt skates against the Detroit Red Wings Oct. 9 at the KeyBank Center.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Casey Mittelstadt appears to be one step closer to returning to the Buffalo Sabres' lineup.

Mittelstadt, 23, joined the Sabres for their morning skate Thursday, as the club prepared the host the Dallas Stars in KeyBank Center. He underwent surgery on an undisclosed injury last month and hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 7.

Mittelstadt has been limited to only four games this season because of separate injuries. He suffered the first during the season-opening win against Montreal in October and returned to the lineup Dec. 2, only to go down in his third game back.

Drafted eighth overall in 2017, Mittelstadt established himself as the Sabres' top center during Don Granato's first training camp as coach this past fall. He was a bright spot late last season, totaling nine goals and 17 points in 28 games after Ralph Krueger was fired in March.

Injury report

Winger Kyle Okposo is listed as “week to week” on the Sabres’ latest injury reporting following his fall into the boards Tuesday in Ottawa. Okposo, 33, hit his head when checked by Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom at 10:03 into the third period. Okposo has a troubling history with concussions, most notably the one that landed him in Buffalo General Medical Center’s neuro intensive care unit in 2017.

In addition to Okposo, Drake Caggiula (upper body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower), Colin Miller (upper) and Dustin Tokarski (side effects from Covid-19) are considered “week to week.”

Jacob Bryson (lower) and Zemgus Girgensons (lower) are day to day, while Craig Anderson (upper) and Malcolm Subban (upper) are still month to month.

Another returnee

Assistant coach Jason Christie is back with the Sabres after entering Covid-19 protocol following the game Monday in KeyBank Center. Christie, who joined Granato’s staff last summer, produced consecutive negative tests to exit protocol sooner than five days.

