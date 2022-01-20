Casey Mittelstadt skates with Sabres for first time since surgery

Casey Mittelstadt appears to be one step closer to returning to the Buffalo Sabres' lineup.

Mittelstadt, 23, joined the Sabres for their morning skate Thursday, as the club prepared the host the Dallas Stars in KeyBank Center. He underwent surgery on an undisclosed injury last month and hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 7.

Mittelstadt has been limited to only four games this season because of separate injuries. He suffered the first during the season-opening win against Montreal in October and returned to the lineup Dec. 2, only to go down in his third game back.

Drafted eighth overall in 2017, Mittelstadt established himself as the Sabres' top center during Don Granato's first training camp as coach this past fall. He was a bright spot late last season, totaling nine goals and 17 points in 28 games after Ralph Krueger was fired in March.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Injury report