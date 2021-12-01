Casey Mittelstadt set to return for Sabres in Florida; Christian Wolanin claimed

SUNRISE, Fla. – Casey Mittelstadt was the first Buffalo Sabres player on the ice for practice Wednesday in FLA Live Arena, shooting pucks in preparation for his first game action since opening night.

Mittelstadt, who emerged as the club’s top center during an impressive training camp, is on track to return from a 21-game absence Thursday when the Sabres (8-11-3) face Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers (15-4-3) to begin the road trip.

Additionally, coach Don Granato confirmed that defenseman Jacob Bryson is expected to be in the lineup after missing one game with a nagging injury. Goalie Dustin Tokarski practiced with the team after leaving their on-ice workout early Tuesday because of a shot to the helmet.

Mittelstadt's return comes during a time of need for the Sabres, who have gone 3-10-2 in their last 15 games and allowed a league-worst 60 goals in November.

“Not only is he a talented guy and an emerging guy, he’s a guy that is going to – where he’s at in this stage of his career, like we see with (Tage) Thompson, he’s going to get better game by game, week by week,” said Granato. “And he’s already good. And he’s a leader. He’s an ultra-competitor, which makes him a leader.”