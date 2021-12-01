Casey Mittelstadt set to return for Sabres in Florida; Christian Wolanin claimed

SUNRISE, Fla. – Casey Mittelstadt was the first Buffalo Sabres player on the ice for practice Wednesday in FLA Live Arena, shooting pucks in preparation for his first game action since opening night.
Mittelstadt, who emerged as the club’s top center during an impressive training camp, is on track to return from a 21-game absence Thursday when the Sabres (8-11-3) face Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers (15-4-3) to begin the road trip.
Additionally, coach Don Granato confirmed that defenseman Jacob Bryson is expected to be in the lineup after missing one game with a nagging injury. Goalie Dustin Tokarski practiced with the team after leaving their on-ice workout early Tuesday because of a shot to the helmet.
Mittelstadt's return comes during a time of need for the Sabres, who have gone 3-10-2 in their last 15 games and allowed a league-worst 60 goals in November.
“Not only is he a talented guy and an emerging guy, he’s a guy that is going to – where he’s at in this stage of his career, like we see with (Tage) Thompson, he’s going to get better game by game, week by week,” said Granato. “And he’s already good. And he’s a leader. He’s an ultra-competitor, which makes him a leader.”
Mittelstadt, 23, was undoubtedly the Sabres’ top player during training camp, showcasing a blend of speed and skill that fit perfectly with how Granato wants his team to attack offensively. However, Mittelstadt’s development was paused by an upper-body injury that limited him to only 9:07 of ice time in the season-opening win over Montreal on Oct. 14.
Mittelstadt was the most notable success story in the final weeks of Granato’s time as interim coach last season, totaling nine goals and 17 points over the last 22 games. Mittelstadt signed a three-year, $7.5 million contract with the Sabres in September. His return gives the Sabres a promising trio of centers with Thompson and Dylan Cozens. Thompson has a team-high 10 goals, while Cozens has scored in three of the past five games.
“I’ve been champing at the bit for a while now,” said Mittelstadt. “I’m definitely excited.”
More company
With two practices scheduled during this two-game road trip, winger Alex Tuch accompanied the Sabres to Florida and practiced in a noncontact jersey. Tuch is working his way back from shoulder surgery, but this was a move to give him more time to bond with teammates, said Granato. The same goes for goalie Craig Anderson, who is on the trip despite having been out with an upper-body injury since Nov. 2.
Anderson has skated on his own, but Granato did not have a substantive update on the 40-year-old goalie’s condition.
“Injured guys don’t get a lot of time around their teammates,” said Granato. “We figured on this trip, we’re gonna have a lot of team time where we’re not playing so we wanted to include those guys.”
Familiar foe
This will be the Sabres’ first matchup against Reinhart since the July trade that sent the 2014 second overall draft choice to the Panthers, who are 12-1 at home. Reinhart scored the winning goal in Florida’s victory over Washington on Tuesday. He has totaled five goals and 13 points in 22 games this season.
Wolanin gone
Defenseman Christian Wolanin’s time with the Sabres ended Wednesday when he was re-claimed on waivers by the Los Angeles Kings. Wolanin appeared in only one game with Buffalo after joining the club on Oct. 16, skating only 8:18 in a loss in Washington, D.C.
Power to WJC
Sabres top draft choice Owen Power will participate in Hockey Canada’s selection camp for the IIHF World Junior Championship, the organization announced Wednesday.
Power, who was drafted first overall by Buffalo in July, is amid his sophomore season at the University of Michigan. The 19-year-old has three goals and 23 points in 16 games for the Wolverines. He can become first Canadian to win gold at world juniors and the IIHF World Championship before appearing in an NHL game.
Though Power did not play in world juniors last year, he represented Canada during its championship run at the world championships in the spring. World juniors will be held in Edmonton for a consecutive year and the tournament is scheduled to run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.