Casey Mittelstadt returns to Sabres practice, still a few days from game action

It's easy to forget Casey Mittelstadt spent much of the summer and almost all of training camp being projected as the Buffalo Sabres' No. 1 center in the absence of Jack Eichel. But in the second period of the season opener Oct. 14 against Montreal, Mittelstadt suffered an upper-boy injury and he was not seen again until Wednesday.

Mittelstadt took the ice in KeyBank Center in a non-contact yellow sweater during the Sabres' morning skate prior to the game against the Boston Bruins. There's still no timetable on his return but he was nonetheless thrilled to have made enough progress to rejoin the group and not be limited to solo workouts.

"Today was a huge step in the right direction, both physically and mentally being out there with the guys and getting to laugh and have some fun and practice and not skating alone," Mittelstadt said. "We haven't really put an exact date (on a return). I think it's moreso gonna be how I feel, especially when we get into the contact and things of that nature. But it's been getting a lot better, especially the last week, I would say it's improved a lot. So obviously, the second I think I'm ready to play I could be in there. I'm champing at the bit so I wouldn't rule anything out."