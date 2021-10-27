Casey Mittelstadt progressing, may be ready to join Sabres following road trip

Don Granato and the Buffalo Sabres are expected to be without two of their centers when their four-game west coast trip begins Thursday night in Anaheim.
Cody Eakin joined the Sabres on the road after sitting out practice Wednesday in KeyBank Center, while Casey Mittelstadt is still recovering from an upper-body injury and did not fly with the team to California.
Granato told reporters that Eakin is expected to be in the lineup at some point on the trip -- Thursday is unlikely given the 30-year-old center's three-game absence and lack of practice time -- but Mittelstadt is progressing enough to inspire hope that he could be ready to skate with the Sabres when they return to Buffalo late next week. Their first game following the trip is against Detroit at home on Sat., Nov. 6.
“I did not find out any more other than it’s encouraging, like the healing process is going as good as we’d hoped," Granato said of Mittelstadt. "With Mittsy there’s that day-by-day checking and so he’s definitely going in the right direction. ... It’s progressing and the hope is very shortly or immediately when we get back that he’d be able to integrate with us right away.”
Mittelstadt, 21, hasn't practiced or appeared in a game with the Sabres since suffering the injury during their opening-night win over the Montreal Canadiens. It appeared that Mittelstadt was slashed along the wrist or forearm while attempting an outlet pass to Vinnie Hinostroza with 9:53 remaining in the second period.
The injury occured after Mittelstadt established himself as the Sabres' No. 1 center during training camp, beginning the season on the top line alongside Hinostroza and Jeff Skinner.
Eakin's impressive start to the season was put on pause when he crashed into the post during a practice drill last week. He missed the Sabres' games against Boston, New Jersey and Tampa Bay. Eakin had one goal and one assist during the team's 3-0 start, averaging 13:42 of ice time and winning 60.7% of faceoffs.
In their absence, Granato's four centers have been Dylan Cozens, Tage Thompson, Arttu Ruotsalainen and Zemgus Girgensons.
Additionally, defenseman Mattias Samuelsson joined the Rochester Americans for practice Tuesday. Samuelsson, 21, has been out with a lower-body injury since blocking a shot in the opening game of the Prospects Challenge. It's likely Samuelsson will have to play well for the Amerks to earn a spot with the Sabres.
Defenseman Henri Jokiharju remains out because of a lower-body injury and there isn't a definitive timeline for his return.