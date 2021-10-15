Casey Mittelstadt, Henri Jokiharju out at least a couple weeks with injuries in Sabres' opener

The good feelings of the Buffalo Sabres' rollicking Opening Night victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday were muted somewhat when the team returned to practice Friday morning.

That's because they're now going to spend some time without their No. 1 center and one of their top-pair defensemen.

Casey Mittelstadt and Henri Jokiharju are both going to be out a couple of weeks with injuries sustained in the game, coach Don Granato revealed after practice. The Sabres return to action with Saturday's matinee here against the Arizona Coyotes.

Mittelstadt left the win over the Habs in the second period with what the team termed an upper-body injury. Jokiharju suffered a lower-body injury in the first period but played through it until the final four minutes of the game.

"They'll both be out for at least a couple of weeks so it's not short term," Granato said. "Our doctor will be evaluating that. There's still thought that it could be right around that range and there's thought that it could go a little bit longer than that, so it's too early to tell on both those injuries."

