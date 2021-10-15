Casey Mittelstadt, Henri Jokiharju out at least a couple weeks with injuries in Sabres' opener

The good feelings of the Buffalo Sabres' rollicking Opening Night victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday were muted somewhat when the team returned to practice Friday morning.
That's because they're now going to spend some time without their No. 1 center and one of their top-pair defensemen.
Casey Mittelstadt and Henri Jokiharju are both going to be out a couple of weeks with injuries sustained in the game, coach Don Granato revealed after practice. The Sabres return to action with Saturday's matinee here against the Arizona Coyotes.
Mittelstadt left the win over the Habs in the second period with what the team termed an upper-body injury. Jokiharju suffered a lower-body injury in the first period but played through it until the final four minutes of the game.
"They'll both be out for at least a couple of weeks so it's not short term," Granato said. "Our doctor will be evaluating that. There's still thought that it could be right around that range and there's thought that it could go a little bit longer than that, so it's too early to tell on both those injuries."
The Sabres rode a 30-save performance by 40-year-old goalie Craig Anderson to a 5-1 season-opening win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Replays showed Mittlestadt appeared to have suffered a left hand or wrist injury when slashed by Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher while pushing the puck ahead to Vinnie Hinostroza for a second-period breakaway. Mittelstadt pulled his left hand off his stick after Gallagher swiped at him and appeared to turn over his shoulder to admonish a referee for the incident.
Mittelstadt briefly returned to the bench and then went to the locker room for good. He had 9:07 of ice time in the game before departing. Jokiharju skated for 16:39.
"They're big losses," Granato said. "'Joki' has been paired with (Rasmus Dahlin) and done a good job and 'Mitzi' was in essence our No. 1 center so I'm bummed for those two guys. They came in the season prepared and in shape, they had a great training camp and right away this happened, so it's a bummer."
Dylan Cozens skated in Mittelstadt's slot at practice Friday and Arttu Ruotsalainen stepped in at center as well. Will Butcher skated in Jokiharju's place with Rasmus Dahlin.
So Cozens has moved up and Ruotsalainen draws in at center. No idea what's up with Jokiharju.Skinner-Cozens-HinostrozaAsplund-Thompson-OlofssonBjork-Ruotsalainen-CaggiulaGirgensons-Eakin-OkposoDahlin-ButcherHagg-PysykBryson-MillerHayden the lone extra— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) October 15, 2021