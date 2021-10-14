 Skip to main content
Casey Mittelstadt exits Sabres' opening win with upper-body injury
Casey Mittelstadt exits Sabres' opening win with upper-body injury

Sabres Red Wings

Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt skates against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Casey Mittelstadt's status is uncertain after the 22-year-old center exited the Buffalo Sabres' 5-1 season-opening win Thursday with an upper-body injury.

Mittelstadt did not return to the game after he sprung Vinnie Hinostroza for a breakaway with 9:53 remaining in the second period. It appeared that Mittelstadt may have been hooked on the wrist during the play by a Montreal Canadiens defender.

Sabres coach Don Granato did not have an update on Mittelstadt's status following the game.

Mittelstadt centered the Sabres' top line, skating alongside Hinostroza and Jeff Skinner at 5-on-5. In 9:07 of ice time, Mittelstadt had zero shots on goal and won seven of 12 faceoffs.

Zemgus Girgensons shifted to center following the injury, and Tage Thompson took Mittelstadt's spot along the left wall on the Sabres' top power-play unit. Thompson scored the Sabres' final goal at 4:29 into the third period.

