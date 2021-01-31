Casey Mittelstadt deployed as Sabres' extra attacker during 'really good game'

Casey Mittelstadt, not Jeff Skinner, was on the ice Sunday when the Buffalo Sabres were scrambling to tie the score in the final moments inside KeyBank Center.

Mittelstadt, 22, was recalled from the taxi squad before puck drop and had skated in only one other game this season, a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals one week earlier. Yet, there was the former eighth overall draft pick taking the ice as the extra attacker for a late Sabres push that ended with a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Mittelstadt was on the ice for 1:57 before the Devils secured the win with an empty-net goal.

“We had a second group of six coming up here, but we thought Mittelstadt was really creating a lot (today),” Krueger said. “He looked really fresh. He didn’t play (Saturday). That’s purely a gut decision that we thought he would be a good buzz out there in that last stretch. If you watch his game tonight, he was as fresh as anybody because of that. That’s a call that works or it doesn’t.”

Krueger’s point was valid. Mittelstadt was impressive in his return to the lineup, logging 10:40 of ice time while skating on a line with Curtis Lazar and Riley Sheahan. Mittelstadt was on the ice when Lazar tipped Rasmus Ristolainen’s shot in for the Sabres’ first goal at 14:11 into the second period.