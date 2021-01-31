Casey Mittelstadt deployed as Sabres' extra attacker during 'really good game'

Casey Mittelstadt, not Jeff Skinner, was on the ice Sunday when the Buffalo Sabres were scrambling to tie the score in the final moments inside KeyBank Center.
Mittelstadt, 22, was recalled from the taxi squad before puck drop and had skated in only one other game this season, a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals one week earlier. Yet, there was the former eighth overall draft pick taking the ice as the extra attacker for a late Sabres push that ended with a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Mittelstadt was on the ice for 1:57 before the Devils secured the win with an empty-net goal.
“We had a second group of six coming up here, but we thought Mittelstadt was really creating a lot (today),” Krueger said. “He looked really fresh. He didn’t play (Saturday). That’s purely a gut decision that we thought he would be a good buzz out there in that last stretch. If you watch his game tonight, he was as fresh as anybody because of that. That’s a call that works or it doesn’t.”
Krueger’s point was valid. Mittelstadt was impressive in his return to the lineup, logging 10:40 of ice time while skating on a line with Curtis Lazar and Riley Sheahan. Mittelstadt was on the ice when Lazar tipped Rasmus Ristolainen’s shot in for the Sabres’ first goal at 14:11 into the second period.
Mittelstadt did not have a shot on goal, but he’s shown responsible play away from the puck in each of his two games with the Sabres this season. He has looked calm when under pressure and appears to have improved many of the nuances in his game, including wall play. Mittelstadt pinned Devils defenseman P.K. Subban along the boards in the first period, leading to a change of possession for Buffalo.
Buffalo (4-4-2) had earned points in six of its previous games and is now 0-4-1 when trailing after the second period this season.
Krueger was searching for a spark with Sam Reinhart missing a second consecutive game because of an upper-body injury. After Tage Thompson failed to make an impact Saturday, the Sabres chose to give Mittelstadt an opportunity.
Mittelstadt took line rushes with Jack Eichel and Victor Olofsson during warmups, only for Krueger to use different combinations once the game started. Taylor Hall reunited with Eichel and Olofsson on the top line, and Krueger decided to use Skinner with Eric Staal and Dylan Cozens.
Hall, Eichel and Olofsson controlled play for stretches, but the line did not score. Mittelstadt, Lazar and Sheahan were the only other group to have a positive shot differential at 5-on-5. The trio combined for 11 shot attempts in 7:46, compared to only four in 9:40 for Skinner, Staal and Cozens.
Support Local Journalism
“With Sam out, trying to mix up and trying to get the 5-on-5 game going,” Krueger said of the changes. “Even with the win (Saturday), we weren’t pleased with all aspects of the 5-on-5 game, and I thought Mittelstadt came in and had a really good game. The Lazar line in general, with Sheahan, really did their job.
Rasmus Ristolainen’s postgame analysis was blunt.
"We seemed to struggle creating the offense we wanted from the other groups, but throwing Taylor and Jack together here and there, you like to throw the opposition off-balance. They had a lot of o-zone time, they had a lot of opportunities. They just haven’t been able to connect for that final product, the goals.”
Return to WNY
Miles Wood, who scored two goals for the Devils on Sunday, did not spend much time in Western New York as a child, but he was born in Buffalo and his father, Randy, played parts of three seasons with the Sabres from 1991-94.
Randy Wood totaled 60 goals with 57 assists for 117 points in 236 games for the Sabres. He was part of the blockbuster trade that also brought Pat LaFontaine to Buffalo. Miles Wood, 25, has five goals in nine games this season.
“I wouldn’t say it’s my hometown,” Wood said of Buffalo. “I was born here, yeah, but I didn’t spend a lot of time here. My dad did play here for a while and he had nothing but great things to say about playing here. He played with a lot of skilled players here, with LaFontaine and stuff like that. Days he still talks about to this day. My dad and I had a quick conversation just about his time here, and he certainly loves it. It’s a great spot.”
Jokiharju sits
Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju was a healthy scratch Sunday for the first time since he was acquired by the team in July 2019. The absence, though, was not related to Jokiharju’s performance.
Krueger told reporters after the game that the Sabres’ staff preferred to not have Jokiharju play-to-back games so soon after returning to the lineup from an upper-body injury. Jokiharju did not play Tuesday or Thursday, but he rejoined the team for the game Saturday afternoon against the Devils. The 21-year-old is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday against the New York Islanders.