Casey Mittelstadt close to return, but Sabres' injury report continues to grow

Casey Mittelstadt is one step closer to returning to the Buffalo Sabres' lineup.

Mittelstadt, 23, joined the Sabres for their morning skate Thursday, as the club prepared to host the Dallas Stars in KeyBank Center. He underwent surgery on an undisclosed upper-body injury last month and hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 7. Mittelstadt will practice Friday with the Sabres and there is optimism he will return within "the next couple" games, said coach Don Granato.

"He’s been aggressive," Granato said of Mittelstadt. "He had surgery and he had a situation where you could rehab and play through it, and obviously, the hope of that didn’t pan out the way it was. He had the surgery and he’s a different level of confidence. He knows he’s fixed, he’s repaired, he’s ready to go. So it’s a whole other level of confidence with respect to, it’s a complete known, I know I’m ready to go, I know it’s fixed, repaired, whatever. And that’s much different than where he was six weeks ago, and he’s going to be better because of it."