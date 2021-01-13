Casey Mittelstadt among five assigned to Sabres' taxi squad

Casey Mittelstadt won't be heading to Rochester when the Sabres' season begins Thursday night.

Mittelstadt, drafted eighth overall by the Sabres in 2017, was one of five players assigned to the team's taxi squad, joining forward Rasmus Asplund, goalie Jonas Johansson and defensemen Brandon Davidson and Will Borgen.

Mittelstadt, 22, has totaled 17 goals and 22 assists in 114 games since making his debut with the Sabres in 2018. He spent the second half of last season in Rochester, where he collected nine goals and 16 assists in 36 games.

Every NHL team is allowed to carry a four-to-six-man taxi squad for the 56-game season. They must carry a third goaltender on either the active roster or taxi squad.

These players will serve as reinforcements in the event of a COVID-19 positive test or injury. They will practice and travel with the team, although every player will not be taken on road trips.

