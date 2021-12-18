Casey Fitzgerald has memorable and eventful debut on Sabres' defense

The performance was no surprise to Sabres coach Don Granato, who coached Fitzgerald for two years with the U.S. National Development Team Program when his teammates on defense included Boston's Charlie McAvoy, Columbus' Zach Werenski and Calgary's Noah Hanifin.

The starting lineup call was a massive statement on the road by Granato in support of his player, but the coach said it wasn't a big deal to him.

"I don't think that fazes him and it doesn't faze me. I have complete confidence in him," Granato said. "Having spent a couple of years with him, he knows everything that I expect as a coach and the details of the position and things, so I knew that side of it would be effortless and obviously he knew my belief in him.

"It was fun to coach a guy in his first NHL game that you spent a couple years with ... Very, very special for me as well."

Fitzgerald said he didn't like the Lafferty hit on Hinostroza because it was a leg-on-leg play and that's why he engaged the Pittsburgh forward.