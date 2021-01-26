Carter Hutton rejoins Sabres after weeklong absence stemming from collision

Carter Hutton was reluctant to leave the Wells Fargo Center ice last Tuesday night in Philadelphia.
The 35-year-old goalie for the Buffalo Sabres recalled that he immediately experienced symptoms after taking an elbow to the head from Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov early in the second period. Yet, Hutton remained in the game for the next 18:10, delivering a highlight-reel save to expel a rebound and finishing the period with a one-goal deficit.
It wasn’t until Hutton reached the dressing room for the intermission that he conceded it would be in his and the Sabres’ best interests that he not return for the third period of what became a 3-0 loss.
“I definitely felt it right away, but I think stubbornness takes over, too, in a sense. I’m competitive and I want to play,” acknowledged Hutton, who rejoined the Sabres for their morning skate Tuesday. “I kept communicating with (head athletic trainer Rich Stinziano), but I definitely didn’t put him in an easy spot, too, because I wanted to keep playing. I didn’t want to leave. And when it was in between periods I knew the way I felt, I was putting the team and myself in jeopardy going back out there. I kind of had to make a mature decision at that point.
“Ten years ago, I probably wouldn’t have, but at this point I knew it was best for me and the team to take that period off and get back to normal here.”
Hutton’s return significantly strengthens the Sabres’ goaltending depth, as it allowed General Manager Kevyn Adams to reassign Jonas Johansson to the taxi squad. Hutton won’t step right into the lineup, but he delivered back-to-back promising performances in Philadelphia, including 21 saves in 6-1 win last Monday.
The hit that forced Hutton out of the game irked coach Ralph Krueger, who initially suggested that Provorov meant to lead with his elbow after being pushed into the net by Brandon Montour. Hutton, though, did not see any intent by Provorov and said, “I think guys are just playing hard.”
Hutton added that Krueger was simply sticking up for his players after two other Sabres were hit in the head over the first three games of the season: Eric Staal and Rasmus Dahlin. Hutton is not experiencing any side effects from the collision and is ready for game action, Krueger said.
When the hit occurred, there was reason to be concerned about Hutton’s vision after he corrected a convergence issue that hindered his performance during a stretch last season. Hutton, though, has developed an extensive routine to keep his vision sharp.
“It was obviously a weird situation,” Hutton said. “I know it’s something that’s unique and I think sometimes people from the outside take a lot of criticism to it because it is a unique thing that I dealt with. It’s obviously frustrating from my end and the last thing I’m trying to do is make excuses. I think sometimes I almost regret coming public with that, but it is what it is.
"At the same time, I think I learned a lot on that landscape with neuroscientists and different vision and brain coaches, so it’s something that I have the skills now and a lot of different people now to help me through this. Even just getting banged up in this sense, I think I have the tools now to make sure that everything is rolling good and get right back into it.”
The competitor in Hutton never wants to sit, even after he served as a backup for much of his career before signing a three-year contract with the Sabres in 2018. But he knows his situation in Buffalo has changed since Linus Ullmark has emerged as a reliable option. Ullmark is only 27 and is in the final season of his contract. Team brass needs to decide if Ullmark is the solution in goal beyond 2020-21.
Hutton, whose contract also expires after the season, must keep himself ready for when he’s called upon during this truncated schedule.
“Realistically, this is kind of what I set myself up to do,” said Hutton. “You don’t know how the schedule is going to go, but realistically, Linus is going to play a good amount of games. He’s really developed into a heck of a goalie here, so my job is to push him and be ready to play when I play. I don’t think anything changes and throughout my career – I played a few years with (Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne) where I literally for a few weeks just made sure his coffee was hot. I know how to stay ready and I’ll definitely do that.”
Luukkonen arrives
Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, one of the Sabres’ top prospects, joined the Rochester Americans for practice Tuesday after serving a mandatory quarantine. Luukkonen, a 21-year-old drafted by Buffalo in the second round in 2017, arrived from Finland after playing 13 games with TPS of the country’s top professional league.
Luukkonen recorded a .908 save percentage and 2.52 goals-against average with TPS. He split last season between Cincinnati and Rochester, appearing in 10 games with the Amerks.
Mueller PTO
Chris Mueller, a West Seneca native, signed a player tryout agreement with the American Hockey League’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The 34-year-old forward split last season between the Syracuse Crunch and San Diego Gulls, totaling 19 goals with 19 assists in 29 games.