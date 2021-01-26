Carter Hutton rejoins Sabres after weeklong absence stemming from collision

Rasmus Ristolainen, Jake McCabe an 'outstanding,' shutdown pair for Sabres Buffalo’s top defense tandem has contributed more than physical play during the Sabres’ 2-3-1 start to the season.

"At the same time, I think I learned a lot on that landscape with neuroscientists and different vision and brain coaches, so it’s something that I have the skills now and a lot of different people now to help me through this. Even just getting banged up in this sense, I think I have the tools now to make sure that everything is rolling good and get right back into it.”

The competitor in Hutton never wants to sit, even after he served as a backup for much of his career before signing a three-year contract with the Sabres in 2018. But he knows his situation in Buffalo has changed since Linus Ullmark has emerged as a reliable option. Ullmark is only 27 and is in the final season of his contract. Team brass needs to decide if Ullmark is the solution in goal beyond 2020-21.

Hutton, whose contract also expires after the season, must keep himself ready for when he’s called upon during this truncated schedule.