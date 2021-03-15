Carter Hutton hoping to build off strong showing vs. Penguins in Sabres' net

"I've been on both sides of it. I've been the guy that was getting games over a guy, too," Hutton said. "So I take it as it is. I'm a pro and I'm going to support JJ and I've been pretty clear with him and even (goalie coach Mike Bales). There's times where, of course, I want to play but I'm going to show that I'm not going to pout.

"I'm just going to go come back to work and work harder. And when I do get a chance to play try to show that I'm competing and ready to play. In this sport, you never know when it's your time."

Hutton is at 3.15 and .893 for the season. No matter what the numbers show, what's any goalie supposed to do if his team doesn't score?

"It's got to get in the net somehow," said defenseman Brandon Montour. "You can make excuses, bad bounces, posts, whatnot. But especially in this little stretch, how many games have we got shut out? 'Hutts' played really good for us there. And we've just got to help him out."