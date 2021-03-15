Carter Hutton hoping to build off strong showing vs. Penguins in Sabres' net

The Buffalo Sabres have gone 10 games without a win. It's been almost two months for Carter Hutton, since Jan. 18 in Philadelphia.
The exasperation is clear on both fronts.
The next chance to forge some kind of positive feeling comes Monday in KeyBank Center against the Washington Capitals, with Hutton likely getting the call in goal against Alex Ovechkin and friends.
Hutton took the loss Saturday, falling to 1-8-1 in Buffalo's 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh. But it was probably his best effort of the season, stopping 31 of 32 shots in a game that saw the visitors pull away with two empty-net goals.
"I'm just trying to tighten my game up and honestly I thought I played well at times," said Hutton, who was beaten only on a power-play goal by Jake Guentzel. "A big save here or there puts me in a better position in games."
Hutton has been mostly pedestrian of late in place of Linus Ullmark, posting a save percentage of above .900 just twice in his previous six games. Among 63 NHL goalies to have played at least five games this year, Ullmark entered Sunday tied for eighth in the league with a 5-on-5 figure of .930, but Hutton was 57th at .890 and Jonas Johansson was 61st at .877. The Buffalo backups have combined to go just 1-12-2. Ullmark is 5-4-2.
What stood out in Hutton's game Saturday was he made three bailout saves to cover teammates' mistakes, the kind he and Johansson haven't made nearly enough of since Ullmark was knocked out of the lineup with a lower-body injury on Feb. 23.
The first came on a short-handed breakaway by Teddy Blueger in the first period. Then came a pad stop on Guentzel on a 2-on-1 in the second period after a Sidney Crosby pass. The final one was on defenseman Brian Dumoulin leaking into the slot in the final eight minutes with the Sabres still in range at 1-0.
"I need to be better, too, and I think the way Linus as played he's hid some of that when he was in there," Hutton said. "Since he's been out, 'JJ' and I have to be better and I think the group has to be better, too. I've just tried to chip away here. I know that I haven't been good enough lately. It's something that weighs on me. I'm a pro and I take pride in being good and competing."
Hutton put up a season-high .969 on Saturday but endured a fourth loss by shutout and all three were 3-0 scores.
"He was outstanding today. We're excited to see that happen," said coach Ralph Krueger. "And he looked to be in a good groove. The break he had (playing only once in the previous 11 days) seemed to increase his energy. We've got to give him some goals. ... We're pleased with that performance. It's good to talk about things that were good about the game and that was certainly at the top of the list.
At 35, Hutton is playing out the string in the final year of his contract with the Sabres. He had to wait things out while Johansson started four of the previous five games, including Thursday's against Pittsburgh. Hutton entered Saturday 5-1, 1.95/.940 in his career against the Penguins but Johansson still got the call.
"I've been on both sides of it. I've been the guy that was getting games over a guy, too," Hutton said. "So I take it as it is. I'm a pro and I'm going to support JJ and I've been pretty clear with him and even (goalie coach Mike Bales). There's times where, of course, I want to play but I'm going to show that I'm not going to pout.
"I'm just going to go come back to work and work harder. And when I do get a chance to play try to show that I'm competing and ready to play. In this sport, you never know when it's your time."
Hutton is at 3.15 and .893 for the season. No matter what the numbers show, what's any goalie supposed to do if his team doesn't score?
"It's got to get in the net somehow," said defenseman Brandon Montour. "You can make excuses, bad bounces, posts, whatnot. But especially in this little stretch, how many games have we got shut out? 'Hutts' played really good for us there. And we've just got to help him out."
"It's hard. Honestly, it wears on us," Hutton said. "I think now I'm 35 years old and you think, 'Oh boy, you're always gonna win or be part of something like that.' And you can't take it for granted. I think that's my biggest thing is trying to get guys willing to buy in here. It's not up to anybody else but the players. We're the ones that play the game, Lots of people take different heat for it but it's up to us as a collective group. It's just not happening and it's really frustrating."
Ovechkin shoots for 717
The Capitals hit town on a four-game win streak and 8-1-1 in their last 10. There will be heavy focus on Ovechkin in Monday's game as the Great Eight scored career goal No. 716 in Saturday's win at Philadelphia, and is one away from tying Phil Esposito for sixth on the NHL's all-time list.
Washington remains without rugged forward Tom Wilson, who still is serving a seven-game suspension for boarding last week against Boston's Brandon Carlo.