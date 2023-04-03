Carson Briere, the son of Sabres great Danny Briere, has been removed from the hockey team at Mercyhurst University, the school announced Monday.

Briere is facing three misdemeanor charges after a video posted on social media last month showed him and another Mercyhurst athlete pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.

Last month, police in Erie, Pa., filed charges of criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief and disorderly conduct against Carson Briere, who completed his third hockey season at Mercyhurst. Patrick Carrozzi, listed as a senior member of the school’s lacrosse team, faces the same three charges, according to documents filed with District Judge Sue Mack.

The two are scheduled to appear in court on May 22.

Briere and Carrozzi are seen on a surveillance video at the top of a staircase of a local bar, where they push the wheelchair down the steps on March 11. Police say their actions posed a potential danger to anyone coming up the stairs, while also creating a hazardous condition by blocking the staircase.

Briere and two other athletes were placed on interim suspension after the video was released, while the school investigated the matter. The school issued a two sentence statement Monday that said Briere was removed from the team and that it could not comment further.

After the video was released, the 23-year-old Briere apologized in a statement released through the NHL’s Flyers.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday,” he said. “There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”

Danny Briere, who was promoted to run the Flyers as interim general manager after Chuck Fletcher was fired, said he was shocked to see his son’s actions and called them “inexcusable,” while saying his son "accepts full responsibility for his behavior.”

Mercyhurst previously released a statement saying the actions displayed in the video fall short of the school’s “belief in the inherent dignity of each person," adding the school’s “tradition also reminds us that students and all people who make poor choices deserve opportunities to learn, change behaviors and atone for harmful actions.”