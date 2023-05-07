This is the fifth and final story in a five-part series detailing questions facing the Buffalo Sabres this summer.

General Manager Kevyn Adams kept his cards close to his chest when asked after the Buffalo Sabres' season if he planned to add another defenseman this summer.

“What’s important is we have a really, really good D corps to start,” Adams answered. “When you think about the age of our guys and what I’ll call them is your core foundational pieces, we’re set up very well.”

Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, both drafted first overall, lead the group that had an average age of 23 on opening night and they’ll be offered long-term contract extensions this summer. Mattias Samuelsson signed a seven-year contract in October, and Henri Jokiharju is still only 23 years old, despite having 273 games of NHL experience.

The Sabres need another option, particularly one who can skate on the first or second defense pair. They went 9-15-3 without Samuelsson in the lineup, compared to 33-18-4 when he played.

During the 13 games in which Jacob Bryson was asked to skate 18 or more minutes, the Sabres were outscored 16-5 at 5-on-5 and amassed a 5-7-1 record. When Bryson was on the ice with Dahlin or Power this season, Buffalo had a negative-16 goal differential. Bryson finished with less than 13 minutes of ice time in 26 of his 59 games.

Ilya Lyubushkin, who is under contract for one more season, produced promising numbers when asked to carry a heavier workload. The Sabres were 7-3-1 when he finished with 18 or more minutes, but their opponents had 53% of the shot attempts at 5-on-5 and had the 8-6 edge in goals scored in those 11 games.

Coach Don Granato needs another defenseman he can trust. He can't shorten his bench all season as he did during the final weeks of the playoff push. It's risky to overuse Dahlin, Power and Samuelsson. Lyubushkin, Bryson, Riley Stillman and Kale Clague are better suited for the third defense pair. If Jokiharju is having a rough night, the Sabres need someone who can take his spot next to Power.

The Sabres are projected to have $19.459 million in salary cap space, according to CapFriendly.com. They’re more likely to acquire a defenseman via trade, but they’ll plan to go bargain shopping in free agency if a deal doesn’t materialize before July 1. After all, there’s also the chance that someone might want to come to Buffalo on a short-term deal to play with Dahlin or Power.

Here's a glance at some of the potential options with contract projections from Evolving-Hockey and salary-cap information from CapFriendly:

Trade candidates

Matt Grzelcyk, LHD, Boston Bruins

The Bruins have seven free agent forwards, only one of which is restricted, and a $4.5 million salary-cap overage that will make business difficult in Beantown. Grzelcyk, 29, is entering the final year of a contract that carries a $3.687 million cap hit. A left-handed shot, Grzelcyk checks several boxes for the Sabres. He’s proved he can play on the second defense pair, possesses a skill set that complements Dahlin and Power, and Grzelcyk played for Granato at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Alec Martinez, LHD, Vegas Golden Knights

Another team facing a salary-cap crisis, the Golden Knights are going to have to move a defenseman this summer. General managers are going to call about Shea Theodore, but he’s a building block that Vegas is unlikely to deal. Martinez, 35, is a two-time Stanley Cup winner with 14 years of NHL experience and entering the final season of a contract that counts $5.25 million against the salary cap. He’s averaged at least 19 minutes per game in every season since 2013-14, excels on the penalty kill and would provide leadership.

Noah Hanifin, LHD, Calgary Flames

It’s too soon to say how the Flames will react to their collapse this season because they’re still searching for a general manager and coach. Changes are coming, though, and they’re likely to move a defenseman with Oliver Kylington expected to return from his one-year hiatus. Rasmus Andersson would be atop my list, but he’s under contract for three more seasons at a low number and unlikely to be moved. Hanifin, 26, is entering the final year of a deal that counts $4.95 million against the salary cap and includes an eight-team no-trade list. He’s a top-four defenseman who fits the Sabres on and off the ice, and he also played for Granato at NTDP.

Connor Murphy, RHD, Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks’ plan will change significantly if they win the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, but until then, we’ll assume they’re going to continue to strip down their roster to prepare for another poor season. Murphy, 30, proved before Chicago’s teardown that he’s a reliable, top-four defenseman. However, he has three years remaining on a contract that counts $4.4 million against the salary cap, and he might not be the best fit to play with Dahlin or Power. Murphy was with Chicago during Granato’s two seasons as an assistant coach for the Blackhawks.

Will Borgen, RHD, Seattle Kraken

This is my wild-card entry. The Kraken will likely want to keep Borgen because he’s going to be cheap and they’re losing Carson Soucy to unrestricted free agency. There’s also the fact that Borgen has yet to show that he can play top-four minutes, but he proved during his short time with the Sabres that he has chemistry with Dahlin and his skill set might be what they need. Borgen, 26, has played well for Seattle during the playoffs and he’s projected to receive a two-year, $1.6 million contract as a restricted free agent this summer.

Dylan DeMelo, RHD, Winnipeg Jets

This is another team that’s going to make sweeping changes. The Jets could be a potential landing spot for someone such as Victor Olofsson because he would help their goal-scoring troubles, but they’re also so thin on defense that I’m not sure they’d be willing to move DeMelo, who has one year remaining at $3 million. DeMelo, 30, possesses a right-handed shot and he would fit well with how the Sabres’ other defensemen play.

Others candidates: Tyson Barrie and Dante Fabbro of the Nashville Predators; Shawn Walker of the Los Angeles Kings.

Free agents

Matt Dumba, RHD, Minnesota Wild

Can the Sabres go bargain shopping for another player who lost confidence in Minnesota? Dumba, 28, is coming off one of his worst seasons in the NHL and his production has fallen off a cliff since he recorded a career-high 50 points in 2017-18. A right-shot defenseman, Dumba is projected to receive a six-year contract at a $6.23 million cap hit, but it’s difficult to envision a team giving him that term given the questions surrounding his game. Would Dumba take a one- or two-year deal with Buffalo to try to cash in on his next contract? The Sabres have a powerful recruiting tool with Dahlin and Power, plus all the players on their roster who achieved career highs this season.

Connor Clifton, RHD, Boston Bruins

Clifton, 28, is another player who likely priced himself out of Boston. He had 23 points in 78 games this season and plays with enough pace to thrive in the Sabres’ system. There’s also a connection to Granato through their time at the NTDP, but Clifton has yet to play top-four role on a consistent basis. He’s projected to receive a three-year, $3.14 million contract.

Ryan Graves, LHD, New Jersey Devils

Graves was one of the players who helped the Devils take a giant leap into the playoffs. The 27-year-old has averaged 19:44 of ice time over the past four years, the first two of which were in Colorado, and he’s been a fixture on New Jersey’s second defense pair. The contract will be the issue here. Graves is likely going to cash in with a long-term contract projected to be $4.775 million per season. The Sabres can pay that price for a few years, but it becomes difficult once they'll have to pay Dahlin and Power on their next contracts.

Scott Mayfield, RHD, New York Islanders

Mayfield would add some nastiness to the Sabres’ blue line after several, successful seasons on Long Island. He’s averaged at least 19 minutes of ice time in each of the past four seasons, blocks shots, delivers effective body checks and kills penalties. Mayfield, 30, would help Buffalo become harder to play against. His contract is expected to be a four-year pact at $4.589 million per season. He was the Islanders’ best defenseman in terms of limiting shot quality in 5-on-5 situations, according to Evolving-Hockey.com.

Other candidates: Justin Holl of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Radko Gudas of the Florida Panthers.