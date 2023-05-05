This is the third story in a five-part series detailing questions facing the Sabres this summer.

Jordan Greenway’s typical summer routine resembles that of many players in the NHL.

He’d take a few weeks off, then begin training in the weight room to physically prepare for the grind of an 82-game season. Once on-ice work commenced, Greenway would focus on improving the skill set needed to succeed as a 6-foot-6 winger. Much of his free time would be spent on the golf course.

Greenway has a different plan entering his first offseason with the Buffalo Sabres.

“This summer, I think there’s a lot of things I’m really looking forward to getting to in terms of working out and training,” the 26-year-old told reporters after his exit interview with coaches and General Manager Kevyn Adams. “I don’t think there will be a lot of time off for me this summer.”

It became clear speaking to Greenway that he’s motivated to prove that this season was an anomaly. He never recovered from missing 16 of 18 games at the start and quickly fell out of favor with the Minnesota Wild, who traded him to the Sabres on deadline day in March for second- and fifth-round draft picks.

The lack of confidence was apparent from the moment Greenway arrived in Buffalo. He wasn’t playing with the tenacity that made him a key part of the NHL’s top defensive line the previous season. Tentativeness led to a minimal impact on the forecheck until he was sidelined with an upper-body injury.

Despite a brutal final season in Minnesota – including two goals in 45 games – Sabres coach Don Granato emphatically campaigned for the Sabres to add Greenway to complement their plethora of speed and skill. Granato understands Greenway’s skill set and mindset from their time together at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Eventually, Greenway showed flashes of what he can bring to the Sabres over the final weeks of the season. He amassed four goals with zero assists and 31 shots on goal in 17 games. With a full training camp, will Greenway emerge as the formidable presence up front that Granato and Adams envisioned at the time of the trade?

“I love Jordan,” said Sabres winger Alex Tuch, a teammate of Greenway’s at NTDP and while playing in Minnesota’s organization. “He’s always been a great guy, really nice guy. He’s always been physically dominant. A really big human being, as you guys know who lost a little bit of confidence there. … He’s always had the skill set. He’s always had the ability. And what better guy than his old NTDP coach to get that confidence back and going in Don Granato? He was excited to get Jordan here. He pushed hard for it. And it worked out. I thought Jordan came in and he scored a couple big goals for us.

“He came in and provided a physical presence. He wasn’t healthy the whole time he was here, either. He played through some injuries, and he battled. He went in and worked, and he found his way on this team. It was great to see honestly because he’s such a great guy and he’s really fit in off the ice as well. I’m excited to have him be my teammate next year for a full season.”

There was a noticeable difference in Greenway’s play after he returned from an upper-body injury that kept him out of the Sabres’ lineup for four games. Over the final nine games of the season, he led the team in hits and ranked first in individual shot quality at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick. He was also tied for the most high-danger scoring chances, and the Sabres outscored opponents 6-4 when he was on the ice.

Restoring confidence requires time and patience. Greenway will benefit from an entire training camp under Granato. He can learn a penalty-killing structure that’s far different from the one deployed by Minnesota and develop chemistry with the rest of the forward group. Improvement could eventually lead to a role on the second power-play unit.

Greenway brings an intimidation factor the Sabres were missing. He stepped in when opponents were trash-talking teammates such as Rasmus Dahlin and creates space on the ice for linemates with his ability to clear the front of the net. A better version of Greenway will create intriguing possibilities for their lineup.

The Sabres can use Greenway as a winger on the fourth line if Zemgus Girgensons departs in free agency. Greenway has thrived in a shut-down role. Greenway, Marcus Foligno and Joel Eriksson-Ek ranked first in the NHL in goals against per 60 minutes (0.71) at 5-on-5 last season among the 34 forward lines with at least 300 minutes of ice time, according to Evolving-Hockey. The Wild’s goalies had a remarkable .969 save percentage at 5-on-5 when that trio was on the ice.

“There’s certain players that when they're on the ice, everyone's aware and I put Jordan in that category,” Adams said at the time of the trade. “He can skate and he can make plays, but he's got the presence physically that people are aware when he's on the ice. Now, what we're building towards, and you've heard me talk a lot about this, is setting this franchise up for sustainable success. And ultimately, when we get in the playoffs, whether that's this year, or in the coming years, a player like that, especially in a playoff series where you know, game in and game out, they become valuable.”

There’s also the option to play Greenway higher in the lineup with skill players such as Dylan Cozens, Casey Mittelstadt or Peyton Krebs. The Sabres won’t have to pursue someone with Greenway’s skill set in free agency or trade, allowing Adams to spend his resources elsewhere. Greenway is under contract for two more seasons at a reasonable salary cap hit of $3 million per year. Twice, he’s reached double-digit goals and he produced 32 points in 56 games during the abbreviated 2020-21 season.

Greenway stated there’s “a lot more” for him to do with a full season with the Sabres. If Greenway reaches another level, he’ll solidify a forward group that needed another big, strong power forward who won’t standby while opponents try to bully Buffalo’s stars.