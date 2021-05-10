By the numbers: Lots of ugly ones and some surprising ones from Sabres' season

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Of all the numbers you can process on another lost Sabres season, we should start with the most important one.

31.

As in 31st place for the second time in four years. Dead last in the NHL standings again. Four times in eight years. No. 30 in 2014 and again in 2015, and a rung lower in 2018 and 2021 now that Vegas is in the league.

A Vegas team, by the way, that is going to the playoffs for the fourth time in four seasons and has already been to two Western Conference finals and a Stanley Cup final in its previous three.

Vegas has won 28 playoffs games in its first three years. By comparison, the Sabres have played in only 13 since 2007. This is year 10 in a row with no playoffs under the Pegula ownership and the Sabres will need a whole lot of good fortune next year to avoid making that 11 and having the NHL record for futility all to themselves.

Buffalo went 15-34-7 overall, finishing 8-16-4 at home and 7-18-3 on the road. Here are a few spins around the ice at some wacky numbers from the Sabres' forgettable campaign: