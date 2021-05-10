By the numbers: Lots of ugly ones and some surprising ones from Sabres' season

Of all the numbers you can process on another lost Sabres season, we should start with the most important one.
31.
As in 31st place for the second time in four years. Dead last in the NHL standings again. Four times in eight years. No. 30 in 2014 and again in 2015, and a rung lower in 2018 and 2021 now that Vegas is in the league.
A Vegas team, by the way, that is going to the playoffs for the fourth time in four seasons and has already been to two Western Conference finals and a Stanley Cup final in its previous three.
Vegas has won 28 playoffs games in its first three years. By comparison, the Sabres have played in only 13 since 2007. This is year 10 in a row with no playoffs under the Pegula ownership and the Sabres will need a whole lot of good fortune next year to avoid making that 11 and having the NHL record for futility all to themselves.
Buffalo went 15-34-7 overall, finishing 8-16-4 at home and 7-18-3 on the road. Here are a few spins around the ice at some wacky numbers from the Sabres' forgettable campaign:
|TEAM
|HOME
|ROAD
|TOTAL
|PIT
|1-3-0
|0-4-0
|1-7-0
|WAS
|0-4-0
|2-1-1
|2-5-1
|BOS
|1-3-0
|0-3-1
|1-6-1
|NYI
|2-2-0
|0-4-0
|2-6-0
|Vs. TOP-4
|4-12-0
|2-12-2
|6-24-2
|NYR
|2-0-2
|0-4-0
|2-4-2
|PHL
|1-2-1
|2-1-1
|3-3-2
|NJD
|1-2-1
|3-1-0
|4-3-1
|Vs. 5-6-7
|4-4-4
|5-6-1
|9-10-5
|TOTAL
|8-16-4
|7-18-3
|15-34-7
|BN Research
|
6-18-4 – Record under Ralph Krueger.
9-16-3 – Record under Don Granato, including 9-11-2 after an 0-5-1 start (one game coached by Kevyn Adams while Granato was in Covid-19 protocol counts on Granato's record).
0 – Number of 3-on-3 overtime wins by Buffalo this year, leaving the Sabres as the first NHL team to fail to win a 3-on-3 showdown in a season since those began in 2015. Buffalo went 0-4. In the shootout era dating to 2005, the Sabres joined the 2013-14 Florida Panthers and 2013 San Jose Sharks as the only teams not to win an OT in a season.
0-15-1 – Road record at New York Islanders (0-4), New York Rangers (0-4), Pittsburgh (0-4) and Boston (0-3-1).
7-3-2 – Road record at New Jersey (3-1), Philadelphia (2-1-1) and Washington (2-1-1).
6-24-2 – Record vs. East playoff teams Pittsburgh, Washington, Boston and the New York Islanders.
9-10-5 – Record vs. East non-qualifiers New York Rangers, Philadelphia and New Jersey.
8 – Total home wins, the fewest in a season in franchise history (albeit a shortened one). Only New Jersey (7-18-3) and Anaheim (6-18-4) were worse. The previous low came in 1971-72 (11-19-9).
.599 – You might have forgotten, but the Sabres had that figure for a points percentage downtown the previous two years in going 41-26-9; the 41 wins were tied for 16th in the league – and just two shy of cracking the top 10.
Playing in his first game at any level since March 7, 2020, Houser stopped all 15 shots he faced in the third period, standing tall to help the Sabres rally from a two-goal deficit to defeat the New York Islanders 4-2.
9-6-3 – Goaltender Linus Ullmark's record in an injury-plagued season.
6-28-4 – The record of goalies Carter Hutton, Jonas Johansson, Dustin Tokarski, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Michael Houser. That mark was 1-19-4 until the 43rd game of the 56-game season, when Tokarski, Luukkonen and Houser combined for five wins in the final 14 games.
16.1% – The percentage of the season the Sabres were shut out this year, as in 9 times in 56 games. Only the 2014-15 tank team (14 shutouts in 82 games) was worse at 17.1%.
17 – The Sabres' rank in the NHL in points over their final 22 games, a far cry from 31st. They had 20 points while going 9-11-2.
29 – The Sabres' rank in points under Granato overall (9-16-3, 21 points in 28 games).
2.07/2.71 – Per game goal output under Krueger/Granato, which saw Sabres rank 31st in the first half and 18th in the second.
3.39/3.61 – Per game goals-against output under the two coaches, which was 28th under Krueger but 30th under Granato. Needed. More. Saves. All. Season.
.937 – Ullmark's save percentage at 5-on-5, which ranks fifth among NHL goalies who played at least 20 games. It's probably the first thing he will have on the table when it comes time to negotiate a new contract.
New coach impact on individuals:
Rasmus Dahlin under Krueger – 28 GP, 1-10-11, minus-27, 21:03.
Dahlin under Granato – 28 GP 4-8-12, minus-9, 22:10.
Casey Mittelstadt under Krueger – 13 GP, 1-4-5, minus-11, 13:20.
Mittelstadt under Granato – 28 GP, 9-8-17, minus-3, 17:04.
Sam Reinhart under Krueger – 26 GP, 11-8-19, minus-20, 19:46.
Reinhart under Granato – 28 GP, 14-7-21, minus-8, 19:20.
Kyle Okposo under Krueger – 23 GP, 0-4-4, minus-6, 13:04.
Okposo under Granato – 12 GP, 2-7-9, plus-5, 15:27.
Rasmus Ristolainen under Krueger – 21 GP, 3-5-8, minus-12, 22:36.
Ristolainen under Granato – 28 GP, 1-9-10, minus-6, 22:03.
Jeff Skinner under Krueger – 25 GP, 2-1-3, minus-9, 13:45.
Skinner under Granato – 28 GP, 5-6-11, minus-2, 15:12.
Tage Thompson under Krueger – 13 GP, 1-1-2, minus-4, 12:56.
Thompson under Granato – 25 GP, 7-5-12, minus-2, 14:22.
Once considered an unlikely source for offense, Asplund has become a top-six fixture with six goals and 10 points in 22 games since Granato took over.
Rasmus Asplund under Krueger – 5 GP, 1-0-1, plus-1, 11:40.
Asplund under Granato – 23 GP, 6-4-10, even, 13:07.
One final bottom line: Jack Eichel 21 GP, 2-16-18, minus-9, 20:30. Eichel in 2019-20: 68 GP, 36-42-78, plus-5. When your $10 million captain misses 35 games to injury and shoots only 3.3% when he's on the ice, you can't win.