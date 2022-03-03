By hounding the puck and using speed, Sabres' Jeff Skinner looks for more rewards

Skinner had scored in just one of his previous 13 games, that being his four-goal outburst Feb. 13 in Montreal. But he had at least four shots on goal in seven of those games and Thompson had been driving the line's offense.

"I think you always want to try and help the team win and producing offensively is obviously a big part of my job," he said. "But at the same time, you have to find ways to be a positive impact on the game when you don’t score. So that’s kind of how I look at."

Coach Don Granato said he's been happy with Skinner's play even without the goals coming like they did earlier in the season. Buffalo's top line continues to produce offense, with Thompson up to 23 goals and right winger Alex Tuch remaining a point-a-game player in his 23 games with the club.

"'Skinny' has expectations tagged on him from the day of his most recent contract, the fact that he scored 200-some goals in the NHL," Granato said. "With that come elevated expectations. And I don't believe either of his linemates have such lofty, such intense expectations. He has dealt with it very well in my estimation. It's a great job by him and I think he's led those two guys in ways that you wouldn't really notice."

