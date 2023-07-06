Olivier Nadeau wasn’t the only Buffalo Sabres prospect to learn a difficult lesson in LECOM Harborcenter this week: Never be too comfortable when Zach Benson is on the ice.

Benson, the Sabres’ top draft choice last week in Nashville, seemed to be far away from the puck after forcing a backhand shot on net during the 3-on-3 tournament Thursday. Benson quickly circled around the back of the net and caught Nadeau as the power forward was trying to get the puck out of the zone.

Benson forced a turnover, fought to keep possession near his opponent’s net and eventually helped Team Robert score a go-ahead goal on its way to winning the development camp tournament.

“He was more impressive as things went along,” Sabres coach Don Granato commented to reporters. “He just kept getting better and more noticeable every time.”

Fans were given an early look at the skill set that made Benson one of the top forwards available in the NHL draft. Another notable play occurred against Team Perreault, when Benson carried the puck over the blue line and skated along the wall until he encountered defenseman Max Strbak.

Strbak prevented Benson from squeezing through, only to watch the dynamic winger spin off the check and pass toward the blue line to Viktor Neuchev, who shot the puck toward the net to set up Nikita Novikov’s goal. Benson made highlight-reel passes and stickhandled around prospects much older and more experienced. There also was an impressive cross-slot pass that snuck past the other team’s defense to set up a one-timer by Neuchev that goalie T.J. Semptimphelter stopped.

Benson also completed a shot-pass to the net that led to Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson’s game-winning goal for Team Robert. Berndtsson, a seventh-round draft pick in 2022, had an impressive finish to the week, with three goals in the tournament. His most impressive play was on the winning goal against Team Martin when the Swedish forward stickhandled between the legs of defenseman Albert Lycasen, then beat goalie Scott Ratzlaff with a shot over the glove.

“It was, obviously, cool to play in front of such passionate fans,” Benson said. “At the start, everyone was just kind of getting used to the flow and really haven’t played in a while. … I thought, as a team, we started to play our game at the right time.”

This is the last time we’ll see Benson in Buffalo until the Prospects Challenge in September, when he’ll likely join forces with his junior hockey teammate and fellow Sabres prospect Matt Savoie. Benson planned to resume his offseason training as soon as he departed, and he must prepare for a change of scenery in the Western Hockey League. His and Benson's club, the Winnipeg Ice, was sold and relocated to Wenatchee, Wash., a drastic change for both players at this stage of their careers.

Regardless of who coaches Wenatchee, or where the Sabres choose to have Savoie start the season, Benson will be considered one of the best players in the WHL after he produced 36 goals with 98 points in 60 games before the Ice’s run to the league championship series.

“It’s a whirlwind of a couple weeks,” Benson said. “A lot of people say it’s two weeks of their lives, so I’ve kind of soaked everything in. I love the City of Buffalo, and I’m getting used to it.”

Here are other observations from the week of development camp:

1. Returning players were the ones to watch this week. Development camp isn’t the right time to evaluate Sabres’ prospects, particularly their most recent draft picks. Strbak and Gavin McCarthy both had an outstanding week on defense. Anton Wahlberg looks like a second-round steal and future power winger in the NHL. However, the event is particularly useful when trying to gauge the progress of players who were drafted in previous years.

Jake Richard was a standout at both prospect events last summer and provided the same impact during his second year with the Sabres. Richard is a 6-foot-1 winger who plays with pace and brings a blend of playmaking ability with an impressive right-handed shot. He’ll play at UConn next season with recent Nashville Predators first-round draft pick Matthew Wood after another strong year in the United States Hockey League. Richard produced 31 goals and 62 points in 57 games.

“Going back for a second year, I think it definitely helped my confidence a lot being in a better role right from the jump,” said Richard, who the Sabres selected in the sixth round last year. “Having all that extra time to work on my skills, extra time in the gym, so I think going back for a second year helped me a lot.”

Richard scored two goals in the first game of the 3-on-3 tournament and almost added another on an odd-angle, between-the-legs shot at the side of the net.

2. Stiven Sardarian and Matteo Costanini look like they’re ready to be impact players in the NCAA. We haven’t heard much about Sardarian since the Sabres selected the Russian forward in the third round in 2021. He had two relatively quiet seasons, first with Youngstown of the USHL, and then as a freshman at the University of New Hampshire. Sandarian, 20, has the physical tools to take a big step as a sophomore. He’s bigger and stronger at 6-1, 175 pounds, and he’s a skilled player whose talents were accentuated in a 3-on-3 setting. Costantini, meanwhile, had a great finish to the tournament with a pair of goals in the finale for Team Perreault. Costantini, an alumnus of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres, transferred to Western Michigan University for his junior season.

3. Aaron Huglen has become a player to watch. There wasn’t much to report about Huglen for a few years. A significant back injury delayed the 2019 fourth-round draft pick’s arrival at the University of Minnesota, and the ailment occasionally still bothers him. It prevented him from finishing the on-ice portion of development camp last summer. But Huglen has developed into a strong, physical, defensively responsible center on one of the top teams in NCAA hockey. Huglen has always had the skill to play pro hockey. He scored a lacrosse-style goal during his draft-eligible season. His two-way game is outstanding and should earn him a contract with Buffalo or another pro team in the future, even if it’s an American Hockey League deal to start. Huglen has 14 goals and 33 points in 75 games with the Golden Gophers.

4. Neuchev and Novikov were as good as advertised. Neuchev, a dynamic winger, created some highlight-reel plays with Benson in the 3-on-3 scrimmage and showcased the left-handed shot that helped him become a third-round draft pick of the Sabres last summer. Neuchev had a remarkable shift in the tournament Thursday, stickhandling around Ryan Johnson to earn a shot on net before carrying the puck back toward the slot. Neuchev cut across the slot and scored on a low shot to give his team a 4-3 lead in the final.

“They’re not the best at English yet, so communicating with them was, obviously, a little difficult, but they’re such smart hockey players,” Benson said. “It’s pretty cool to play with them and watch. They make some plays where you’re like, ‘Wow, that’s pretty impressive.’”

Novikov is a 6-3 defenseman with offensive instincts. You won’t see Novikov stickhandle around a defender like Rasmus Dahlin, but Novikov isn’t afraid to move around the offensive zone to help his team extend possession. Two of his tournament goals were scored from in front of the net. The Russian duo impressed their bosses ahead of a season in which they’re expected to be in Rochester.

“It was a lot of – I wouldn’t say surprises, because you go in with these guys pretty open-minded and the scouts fill you in on their skill set, what they can do, and it matched,” Granato said of Neuchev and Novikov. “But it was nice to see that and nice to see it in person finally. They did not disappoint. It left you more excited now that you finally got to see it personally.”

5. Aleksandr Kisakov has the skill set to step into a bigger role in Rochester, but is he ready for the physical grind of an AHL season? Kisakov is still only 5-10, 164 pounds. His strength deficiency wasn’t evident during the 3-on-3 tournament because the event allowed his playmaking ability to shine. His give-and-go with Richard during a 2-on-0 led to an easy goal for Team Perreault. Kisakov has only two months to physically prepare for the regular season. He didn’t fare well during battle drills in practices this week, but he understands how to find pockets of space in the offensive zone and possesses a shot that is good enough to beat professional goalies.

It's going to be a challenge for Kisakov to play his game in the AHL, particularly at 5-on-5. The skill is there. He simply needs time to physically mature. Kisakov should have a consistent role on the Amerks' power play.

“It was a fun,” Richard told reporters. “(Kisakov’s) a really good player.”

6. Norwin Panocha was a nice find in the seventh round. The 6-2 defenseman’s skill set won’t wow you. His shot isn’t as heavy as that of Strbak and you won’t see Panocha use his skating to slice through a defensive-zone coverage like Mats Lindgren. Panocha’s skating stride is smooth, though. He’s effective on the breakout, sensing when he’s under pressure and understanding which passing option to use. Panocha will need time to gain strength, but he’s going to receive an opportunity to develop his game in Germany’s top pro league with Eisbaren Berlin.