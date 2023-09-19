Optimism was the theme of Don Granato's second training camp as the Buffalo Sabres' coach last fall.

A promising finish to the 2021-22 season indicated a breakthrough could be near. They were going to have Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs for a full season after they joined Buffalo's roster in the Jack Eichel trade.

They proceeded to earn 91 points across 82 games, narrowly missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a 12th consecutive year. Now, the Sabres must face high expectations. They are a popular early pick to be among the Eastern Conference's eight playoff teams because of a deep, talented roster.

Here is a player-by-player look at most of the Sabres that will be on the ice when practices begin Thursday:

Forwards

Jeff Skinner: Still the Sabres’ highest paid player at $9 million per year and now 31, Skinner achieved career highs last season in goals (35), assists (47) and points (82) while skating on the top line with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch.

Tage Thompson: Now considered one of the league’s most exciting forwards, Thompson, 25, has 85 goals and 162 points over the past two seasons. His 47 goals and 94 points were the best marks by any Sabres player in over a decade, and he showed why the team chose to sign him to a seven-year contract in August 2022.

Dylan Cozens: A breakout season for the center included 31 goals, 68 points and a seven-year contract extension from the Sabres, who drafted Cozens, 22, with the seventh pick in the 2019 draft.

Victor Olofsson: Prepared for a trade this summer, Olofsson will be back with the Sabres in training camp to help fill the void created by Jack Quinn’s Achilles injury. Olofsson has one of the NHL’s best shots and scored a career-high 28 goals last season, but he was scratched for five consecutive games during Buffalo’s playoff push because he was struggling at 5-on-5.

Alex Tuch: The arrival of Tuch in the Eichel trade is one reason the Sabres are ahead of schedule in the organization's latest rebuild. Tuch has been among their most valuable players on and off the ice, producing 36 goals and 79 points in 74 games last season.

Jordan Greenway: This is an opportunity for Greenway to prove that his six goals and 11 points in 62 games last season were an anomaly. He’s recovered from injury and positioned to take on a bigger role with the Sabres than the one he had with Minnesota, which traded him to Buffalo in March.

Casey Mittelstadt: Perhaps no player on the Sabres took a bigger leap last season than Mittelstadt, who produced career-highs in goals (15), assists (44) and points (59) while skating in all 82 games after he was limited by an injury in 2021-22.

Zemgus Girgensons: One of the Sabres’ respected leaders, Girgensons returned to Buffalo on a one-year contract this summer and provides them with a fast, physical, defensively responsible presence for their bottom six.

Kyle Okposo: Entering his second year as captain, Okposo also chose to return to the Sabres on a one-year contract after he, Girgensons and Krebs formed one of the NHL’s best defensive forward lines last season.

Tyson Jost: The Sabres' most successful waiver claim in years spent most of his 59 games with Buffalo centering the third line and contributed seven goals with 22 points in 59 games. Jost returned this summer on a one-year contract.

Peyton Krebs: The Sabres’ fourth line became a reliable presence with Krebs at center because he evolved into an excellent defender. He also produced nine goals with 26 points in 74 games while contributing on special teams. Next, Granato wants to see Krebs, 22, unleash the skill that made him the 17th pick in the 2019 draft.

JJ Peterka: Exceptionally fast with high-end skill, Peterka made the successful transition to the NHL last season with 12 goals and 32 points in 77 games. He’s another breakout candidate, as illustrated by his outstanding performance for Germany at the IIHF World Championship this spring.

Jack Quinn: An Achilles injury suffered during an off-ice workout in June could keep Quinn out until late December, delaying the winger’s opportunity to take another step in his career. Quinn, 22, the Sabres’ top draft choice in 2020, produced 14 goals with 37 points in 75 games last season.

Lukas Rousek: The 2019 sixth-round draft pick is among the candidates to earn a roster spot that was created by Quinn’s injury. Rousek had 24 goals with 78 points in 113 games between the regular season and playoffs across the past two years in Rochester.

Jiri Kulich: The latest Sabres prospect with historic production in Rochester, Kulich scored 31 goals between the regular season and playoffs despite turning 19 years old in April. Kulich will have the opportunity to earn a roster spot in training camp.

Matt Savoie: Don’t let Savoie’s two playoff games with Rochester cloud your opinion of the 5-foot-9 center whom the Sabres drafted ninth overall in 2022. Savoie was among the best players in the Western Hockey League last season with 49 goals and 124 points between the regular season and playoffs.

Isak Rosen: Rosen endured a rocky start to his first year in North America, but he emerged as one of the Amerks' best players and finished with 18 goals between the regular season and playoffs.

Brett Murray: This is a prove-it camp for Murray after another career year with Rochester. Murray will require waivers if he doesn’t make the Sabres’ roster. The 6-5 power forward had 23 goals and 49 points last season.

Brandon Biro: Injury prevented Biro from receiving another NHL opportunity last season, but he was arguably the Amerks’ most consistent, well-rounded forward with 16 goals and 51 points in 49 regular-season games. Biro, 25, must pass through waivers to re-join Rochester.

Zach Benson: Ultra-skilled and ultra-competitive, Benson will participate in his first NHL training camp after the Sabres selected him with the 13th pick in the draft this summer. Benson, 18, totaled 36 goals with 98 points in the WHL regular season. He’s expected to play for the Wenatchee Wild, where he might skate on a line with Savoie again.

Justin Richards: A versatile forward with AHL experience signed by the Sabres to a two-way contract to provide organizational depth in Rochester.

Linus Weissbach: The 2017 seventh-round draft pick evolved into a steeled forward who blocks shots, kills penalties and gets to the front of the net to create offense.

Viktor Neuchev: The Russian winger will play in Rochester this season and signed an entry-level contract less than one year after the Sabres drafted him in the third round.

Tyson Kozak: Drafted in the seventh round in 2021, Kozak earned a spot in Rochester last season and, despite injuries, took another step toward becoming an effective, physical bottom-six forward.

Aleksandr Kisakov: A healthy scratch throughout the Amerks' playoff run, Kisakov will get an opportunity this season to show how he's developed his game since the Sabres drafted him in the second round out of Russia's junior league.

Filip Cederqvist: An intriguing power forward prospect, Cederqvist is 6-3 and showed flashes of potential throughout his first season with the Amerks.

Olivier Nadeau: Another big power forward, Nadeau was a prolific scorer in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and should have a spot in the Amerks' lineup for opening night.

Defensemen

Rasmus Dahlin: The 2018 first overall draft pick is one of the top young defensemen in the NHL and a two-time All-Star coming off a career year. Dahlin achieved career highs last season in goals (15), assists (58), points (73) and average time on ice (25:48) across 78 games.

Owen Power: At 19 years old, Power had four goals and 35 points on his way to becoming a Calder Trophy finalist. The 2021 first overall draft pick’s 19:47 of 5-on-5 ice time per game is the highest mark by any rookie since the NHL began tracking the stat in 2009-10. He led all rookies last season in total ice time per game (23:48).

Mattias Samuelsson: Injuries limited Samuelsson to 55 games after he received a seven-year contract extension. When healthy, though, Samuelsson was a reliable defense partner for Dahlin and successfully slowed opponents’ top players.

Connor Clifton: The Sabres signed Clifton to a three-year contract in free agency because of his success in a top-four role, albeit in a small sample size, and his combination of an abrasive style of play with an aggressive approach on offense fits well in Granato’s system.

Erik Johnson: Another free-agent addition this summer, Johnson helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022 and brings 920 regular-season games of NHL experience. At 35 years old, Johnson will provide leadership and solidifies the Sabres’ top-six on defense.

Henri Jokiharju: The Sabres’ coaching staff and management believe Jokiharju, 24, can reach a higher ceiling, despite the face that he has already played 273 games in the NHL. He averaged 21:01 of ice time across 60 games last season.

Jacob Bryson: Bryson remained strong at breaking the puck out of his zone, but he struggled in the defensive zone and couldn’t take advantage of a top-four role when the Sabres dealt with blue-line injuries early in the season. Bryson must earn a roster spot on a crowded depth chart.

Riley Stillman: There were some encouraging games from Stillman after he arrived in a trade from Vancouver, but the compressed schedule did not provide enough time for him to recover from the crisis of confidence created by the Canucks’ man-to-man system. Stillman, 25, will benefit from a full training camp under Granato, but must earn a roster spot.

Kale Clague: Re-signed to a two-way contract this summer, Clague is a strong skater who fits the Sabres’ style of play and provided some encouraging performances during his 33 games with Buffalo last season.

Jeremy Davies: Another defenseman back on a two-way contract, Davies was one of the Amerks’ best throughout the season and performed well during their run to the American Hockey League’s Eastern Conference final.

Joe Cecconi: The Youngstown native joined the Amerks in a mid-season trade and stabilized the right side of their defense with his physical style of play that shined during the postseason.

Ryan Johnson: Drafted 31st overall in 2019, Johnson signed his entry-level contract after a four-year career at Minnesota that highlighted his development as a capable two-way defenseman with a left-handed shot. He’ll be a top defenseman for the Amerks this season.

Nikita Novikov: Concerns about Novikov’s desire to sign with an NHL team caused him to fall to the sixth round in 2021, but patience paid off for the Sabres when they signed the Russian to an entry-level contract this summer. The 6-3, left-shot defenseman will develop with the Amerks.

Goalies

Devon Levi: The Sabres showed their confidence in Levi last season when they chose to start him in seven of the final nine games, and the rookie from Northeastern University helped them remain in playoff contention until Game 80.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Once the top goaltending prospect in the organization, Luukkonen was named the NHL rookie of the month for January to cap a tremendous six-week stretch that included road wins over the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche. Consistency was the issue for Luukkonen, and he must show this season that he should be part of Buffalo’s long-term plans.

Eric Comrie: A lower-body injury suffered on a collision caused by a teammate knocked Comrie out of the starting job in November and he didn’t rediscover his game until later in the regular season when he went 5-1-1 in his last seven appearances.

Dustin Tokarski: An AHL veteran brought back to Buffalo on a two-way contract to provide organizational depth and a reliable starter for the Amerks.

Devin Cooley: A 25-year-old who joined the Sabres on a two-way contract after showing promise with the Nashville Predators' AHL affiliate.