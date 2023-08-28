Shortly after Terry and Kim Pegula officially added the Buffalo Bills to their sports and entertainment holdings in Western New York nine years ago, their umbrella company introduced the slogan, “One Buffalo.”

The marketing campaign was meant to link the fan bases from the Pegulas’ professional sports franchises, the Bills and Buffalo Sabres, with the City of Buffalo.

On Monday, One Buffalo, along with Pegula Sports and Entertainment, ceased to exist. In a stunning announcement, Terry Pegula named himself president of the Sabres and dissolved PSE, which operated as the parent company for the family’s sports and entertainment holdings since he purchased the NHL team in 2011.

The change will separate the Sabres and Bills for the first time since the Pegula family purchased the latter in 2014.

A source told the News that 15 employees of PSE were laid off Monday morning. That group included several high-ranking executives.

“We are thankful for the work and effort so many individuals have put into PSE over the years, but feel it is the right time for them to return home to separate organizations,” Terry Pegula said in a statement. “We feel that now is the right time to dissolve PSE and allow everyone to focus solely on their respective organization.

"It is a great time to be a Buffalo sports fan, and we have a tremendous amount of confidence that this restructuring will allow our businesses to continue to elevate with our teams.”

According to a news release, Pegula will work closely with Chief Operating Officer John Roth on the business side of the Sabres, and general manager Kevyn Adams will continue to run hockey operations. The latest restructuring comes one month after Roth was named executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Bills, the same titles he has held with the Sabres.

Roth, formerly a portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments, took over the Sabres’ business operations in early 2023, despite having no experience in professional sports. With the Bills, Roth replaced Ron Raccuia, who spearheaded the NFL team’s efforts to secure public funding for a new stadium in Orchard Park.

"They're separate businesses, and he wants them both to each be successful," Roth told The Buffalo News last week.

When Roth was announced as Bills' COO, the team said business operations would be run by a committee of Terry Pegula, Roth, Kathryn D'Angelo as general counsel and senior vice president of business administration, and Josh Dziurlikowski as senior vice president of finance and business administration.

A Bills spokesman said the latest moves will no impact on the Bills' business operations. Roth noted that since the Bills' restructuring, "the big difference is Terry's more involved now."

"Terry likes 'teams' to be running things," Roth said. "If you look at the structure of the Bills, it is really more about a team. And so we have the three of us that are on the management team that are really working with Terry on a day-to-day basis. And that's how he built his company. And that's how he's been able to be successful."

Monday's announcement did not specifically reference a committee running the Sabres on the business side, but indications are that a group of executives on the business side will work with Pegula and Roth.

"In his view, that's how communication flows best in organizations and that's how good ideas bubble up," Roth said. "We have a really good (management) team. And we need to continue to operate like that. It's a bit of a culture change. It's not about one person, it's about the group. And that makes all this a lot easier."

News Sports Reporter Mike Harrington contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.