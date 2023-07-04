The Buffalo Sabres are bringing back defenseman Kale Clague on a two-way contract, an NHL source confirmed Tuesday.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman was first to report the deal, which will pay $775,000 in the NHL and $475,000 in the AHL.

Clague, 25, had four assists in 33 games for the Sabres, and one goal with four assists in 14 games for Rochester. He spent last season as a depth defenseman, filling in when injuries struck Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju.

The signings of Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton in free agency on Saturday push Clague further down the NHL depth chart, but he figures to be a top defense option for the Amerks. The Sabres did not give Clague a qualifying offer last week, although they indicated to him they were still interested in retaining him once the free agent period began.