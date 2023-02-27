It's going to cost you more for season tickets to the Buffalo Sabres games in KeyBank Center for the 2023-24 season, and the team knows that's a tough message to send in the midst of its run to break its 12-year playoff drought.

Nevertheless, club officials are hopeful success on the ice will translate into fans reaching deeper into their wallets to support the team going forward, and the organization hopes to reward their loyalty with new experiences.

The team is sending notices with the increase to its season subscribers and the average price increase is 9%. While some seats are jumping as much as 26%, others will be going up 2%.

"It's going to be kind of a mix of different prices. So there will still be very accessible seats that will go up not very much at all," John Roth, the team's new chief operating officer, told The Buffalo News. "We're doing it partly because our costs are going up, just like everyone else is facing. You know how utility prices have been, gas prices, electric prices. We use quite a lot of power in the rink. We just have to deal with the cost side of things but with that being said, stay sensitive to our fans."

For perspective on the base numbers the team is working off, the 2022-23 season tickets in the 200 level club seats went for $85 to $123 and will run from $99 to $130 next season. There will be various increases sprinkled throughout level 100 ($49-$93 per game this season) and level 300 ($23-$56 this season) as well. The Sabres said those prices are all lower than the box office number for individual games, many of them substantially so.

The Sabres say they've had a 60% jump in season ticket sales for this season, which would be by far the most in the NHL. Of course, the club had far more inventory to sell as its subscriber base cratered last year to around 6,500 in the 19,070-seat building. The number is in the 10,000 range this season. As recently as the 2017-18 season, the season ticket base was about 16,000 before impacts of the team's NHL-record playoff drought and the pandemic sliced that number.

The Sabres drew their sixth sellout of the season for Sunday's 7-4 win over the Washington Capitals and are 28th in the NHL in attendance at 15,036 per game – a 50.3% increase that's the largest in the league. They were last in the NHL last season at 9,998 per opening, their lowest total since their 1970-71 inaugural season.

This is the second price increase announced this month by Pegula Sports & Entertainment as Buffalo Bills season tickets for 2023 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park will go up an average of 12%. The team said it sold a club record of more than 62,000 tickets last season and has 6,000 fans on a waiting list.

The Sabres acknowledged increasing player payroll as another factor in their increase for 2023-24, as centers Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson all signed long-term extensions at big money during this season. The trio is making about a combined $3.2 million this year – a figure that will explode to $18.5 million next year and stay there through the 2029-30 season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Observations: Sabres flex their scoring depth with Dylan Cozens' hat trick in win The Sabres moved into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with a 7-4 win over the Washington Capitals.

The team will also need big-money deals for Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power starting in 2024-25. Dahlin, currently making $6 million, should be in line to become one of the highest-paid defenseman in NHL history, while Power will also get major money because he's currently making just $916,667 on his entry-level deal.

"It's a function of the economy really. It's a function of inflation, it's a function of our costs," Roth said of the ticket increase. "You look at the salary cap and you know as well as I do that number is going up. The good news is we have a young, vibrant, really good team. Hopefully they continue to improve. I think they will and it'll be really worth it to buy in. But that's the reality of the situation."

Under the guidance of vice president of sales and service Frank Batres-Landaeta, who took over the club's ticketing division in July 2021, the Sabres have been classifying season ticket accounts as "memberships" for fans. The goal is to associate experiences with the ticket purchases.

Roth said the team is going to continue to take more steps is those areas in coming seasons. The team has offered season ticket holders locker room tours, skating sessions, a paint-the-ice farewell to the season and more. Player and management Q&As have been added this season.

"What we're trying to do is work to create some more value for them through experiences," Roth said. "We fortunately have a young, energized team that loves to be in Buffalo, and loves the fan base, and is inspired when they all show up and cheer and makes them better. So they want to do that kind of stuff. For our most valued season ticket holders, we're going to try to make it better for them from that perspective."

Roth took over his position in January after working for Fidelity Investments the last 24 years. In an interview last week with The News, he said he's currently on a fact-finding mission about all aspects of the club's operation, including the need for major renovations to its 27-year-old home arena.

What's next for Buffalo's aging KeyBank Center? KeyBank Center is approaching 22 years old and has fallen behind the other facilities constructed during the NHL’s building boom in the

"Higher prices are hard for people. We recognize that and it's coming back to what can we do? What's within our power to make things better?" Roth said. "The answer is we can create some really cool experiences for our most loyal and engaged season ticket holders, and we have a team that's willing to do it. I think we can create some really neat stuff."

Single game pricing won't be determined until the summer. Roth said the team intends to maintain its dynamic pricing model, which sees prices rise and fall based on demand.

"I think dynamic pricing is kind of a fact of life in today's economy," Roth said. "It has its good parts. You can get great deals. What you're trying to do is adjust demand and supply. And so the price moves to do that. So I think it's a reality that it's kind of here to stay for all sports."