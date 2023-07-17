Scott Ratzlaff didn’t want to lose in practice.

Each drill was an opportunity to outperform the other Seattle Thunderbirds goalie, Thomas Milic. Ratzlaff wanted to stop more shots in 3-on-3 drills at the end of practice. If coaches instructed players to skate hard without the puck around the perimeter of the ice, Ratzlaff wanted to win the footrace against Milic.

The healthy competition was possible because of the tandem’s friendship. If one was in net for a game last season, the other was providing advice and encouragement. And when Milic was around, Ratzlaff was typically the one on the bench for games, including the Thunderbirds’ run to the Western Hockey League championship. Ratzlaff, after all, is two years younger than Milic and didn’t have the same big-game experience.

But when Ratzlaff was in goal for the Thunderbirds, he performed like one of the league’s top goalies. His performance in 34 games, particularly the 12 during Milic’s extended absence for the IIHF World Junior Championship, showed what Ratzlaff can accomplish when shouldering a starter’s workload and led the Buffalo Sabres to select him in the fifth round of the recent NHL draft.

Ratzlaff was named the WHL’s goaltender of the month for December after the 6-foot-1 prospect earned an 8-0-1 record with a 1.54 goals-against average, .946 save percentage and two shutouts while four of his teammates, including Milic, were competing at world juniors in Nova Scotia.

“I wasn't surprised,” Thunderbirds coach Matt O’Dette told The Buffalo News over the phone. “We know how good he is and what he's capable of. He just continued our string of great goaltending. Regardless of who was in the net, we had great goaltending. That's the competitive side of Scott. He saw Thomas was going to be away and he wanted to prove that the team wouldn't skip a beat with him in the net. So, that's precisely what he did.

“Scott really earned the games that he got. When playoffs came, Thomas' experience was what put him in that position to carry us through the playoffs, but if Scott was in there, we'd be real comfortable with him. I thought we had two best goalies in the entire league.”

Ratzlaff will prepare for another season in the WHL, yet the competitiveness Ratzlaff showed with the Thunderbirds was attractive to the Sabres. So was his athletic, efficient, technical approach to goaltending. His intangibles, specifically a curiosity to improve, resemble those of a goalie whom he’s often compared to: Devon Levi.

No matter where Ratzlaff has played, he’s earned more playing time through his performance. He was among the goalies selected last summer by Hockey Canada to compete at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, and won the starting job over Carson Bjarnason, who was a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers last month. Ratzlaff had two shutouts in four tournament games with a perfect 4-0 record, .976 save percentage and 0.50 goals-against average to win gold.

There were some rough moments along Ratzlaff’s path to draft day – including three games with at least five goals against while in net for Seattle – but, according to Sabres amateur scouting director Jerry Forton, “When he’s at his high level like the people talk about him at Hockey Canada and Seattle, he’s not beatable.”

Ratzlaff, 18, produced a 25-8 record, .918 save percentage and league-best five shouts in 34 games for the Thunderbirds.

“I think this year is going to be a big year for him,” said Kelly Guard, Ratzlaff’s offseason goalie coach who worked with the Sabres prospect at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup. “He's going to carry a lot of the mail with Seattle … but I think we're going to see some good stuff from him coming up. When you can string together four or five games in a row, you can really get into rhythm. He was one of the top guys in the league when Milic was up at the national junior team, so he can do it. … It says a lot about a guy's character when he can step in like that and find his groove.”

Studying other goalies has provided Ratzlaff was valuable insight on how to approach the position. From Marc-Andre Fleury, Ratzlaff saw why it is important to never take the craft too seriously. Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators is the example that all average-sized goalies follow. Saros is regarded as one of the best in the NHL, despite the challenges he faces as a 5-foot-11 athlete.

Saros understands how to use his frame to present himself bigger to the shooter, and his edge work in the crease allows him to quickly take away any opening. He, like Ratzlaff and Levi, plays the game with more of a stand-up style. Adapting is pivotal at the position, though, and Ratzlaff has shown throughout his young career that he’s able to implement different strategies to stop the puck.

Ratzlaff is an exceptional softball player in his hometown of Irma, Alb., and his hands are a strength while playing goal because of his experience on the diamond. Guard noticed quickly during his early work with Ratzlaff that the young goalie was too preoccupied with extending his elbows to try to block the puck, and doing so gave the shooter better opportunities to score.

Guard identified the problem, instructed Ratzlaff on how to make the correction and the young goalie put the plan in to action during the impressive showing at Hlinka-Gretzky. Levi made similar on-the-fly adjustments during his record-setting career at Northeastern University that helped him prepare to take the Sabres’ net in the spring.

“He plays so smart,” Guard said of Ratzlaff. “He plays with anticipation. He's a student of the game. He's very cerebral in the way he thinks the game and values that smart, intuitive style. He draws a lot of comparisons, I think, to Devon Levi. An undersized guy who just plays smart with his depth. He reads passes. He's anticipating, and that's what makes these guys that are average size in today's game play like a big guy.”

The Sabres gather background information on each prospect to help them project how the athlete will look and perform in several years. Forton noted after the draft that Ratzlaff’s father, Gord, is 6-foot-3, and his cousin, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy, is 6-foot-5, which indicates that Ratzlaff might not be done growing. The Sabres aren't counting on that to happen, but it would be a bonus.

The Sabres learned more about Ratzlaff’s character through his conversations with their goalie development coach, Seamus Kotyk, and by speaking to people like O’Dette, who will lose Milic to the Winnipeg Jets because the 20-year-old was selected 10 picks after Ratzlaff in the fifth round.

Ratzlaff will be the starting goalie on a younger Thunderbirds team that could lose most of the 16 NHL draft picks that were on its roster during the WHL championship series and Memorial Cup tournament. In-game experience is the next step in Ratzlaff’s development. He needs to see every situation imaginable to continue to improve and, if all goes well, earn a contract from the Sabres.

Another goalie was needed in the Sabres’ prospect pipeline, with Levi graduating to the NHL and Erik Portillo’s rights traded to the Los Angeles Kings. There won’t be any rush for Ratzlaff to help the Sabres or their American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester. After attending development camp in Buffalo, he shifted his focus to performing for an entire season the way he did for a few weeks as the Thunderbirds’ starter in December and January.

“He’s a very smart guy,” O’Dette said. “What puts him over the top is how competitive he is. He’s the kind of goalie who plays off confidence and swagger, so he’s building that up. And when he’s got that swagger going, he’s very hard to beat."