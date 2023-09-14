The Buffalo Sabres are partnering with Buffalo's Common Council to dedicate a section of Perry Street in front of KeyBank Center as "RJ Way" in honor of late broadcaster Rick Jeanneret. The dedication will be held Oct. 12 before the home opener against the New York Rangers.

City "Trailblazing Signs" to honor Jeanneret will be placed in front of the arena at the corners of Illinois Street and Perry Street, and Washington Street and Perry Street.

Rick Jeanneret, Sabres broadcasting legend, dies at 81 Rick Jeanneret, the legendary play-by-play voice of the Buffalo Sabres who became one of the franchise's biggest icons over his 51-year career behind the microphone, died Thursday night, the Sabres announced.

“This Trailblazing Sign will stand as an enduring tribute to Rick Jeanneret and all that he has done for the Buffalo Sabres organization, our fans and the city of Buffalo as a whole,” Sabres Chief Operating Officer John Roth said in a news release Thursday. “RJ forged an unbreakable bond with the city and the people of Buffalo. This gesture is one of many ways we can express our gratitude for his unwavering dedication to all of us. We know that it will serve as a tremendous reminder of the man who made Sabres hockey come alive, and whose legacy continues to inspire generations of Sabres faithful."

Jeanneret died Aug. 17 at 81 after multiple organ failure, and was honored in a remembrance ceremony in the arena Aug. 27.

Mike Harrington: Memories of Rick Jeanneret spark smiles and laughter in arena ceremony "Rick Jeanneret was hilarious on radio and TV, and how lucky and blessed am I to be able to say he was hilarious in person, too. We are all sad that he is gone, but the best thing about the remembrance the Sabres staged Sunday in KeyBank Center was we laughed at him, with him and about him," Mike Harrington writes.

His 51-year career on the air with the Sabres ended April 29, 2022, with an overtime victory against the Chicago Blackhawks. He spent last season as a "broadcaster emeritus," making appearances on the behalf of the team in public and on its broadcasts and doing some writing for its web site.

"Rick Jeanneret's legendary voice echoed through Sabres fans’ hearts, airwaves, and arenas for decades, becoming synonymous with Buffalo Sabres hockey,” said Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski, co-sponsor of the Trailblazing Sign resolution, along with Christopher Scanlon of the South District. “This Trailblazing Sign dedication is not just about commemorating a broadcaster; it's about honoring a man who united our city with his passion for the game.”

The resolution to erect the signs is scheduled to be on the agenda of the Common Council meeting Tuesday. Upon approval, copies will be sent to the Department of Public Works to begin the process of designing the sign.

Similiar signs are on Washington Street, at Perry and at Scott Street, to honor Jim Kelley, the Hall of Fame hockey columnist of The Buffalo News who died in 2010.