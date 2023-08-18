Captain Kyle Okposo said Friday that the Buffalo Sabres have enjoyed rekindling their tradition with their 50th anniversary celebration in 2019 and with the tributes to beloved broadcaster Rick Jeanneret in the 2021-22 season.

The death of Jeanneret Thursday night at age 81 hits hard, and Okposo fondly remembered "RJ Night" on April 1, 2022 as one of the signature moments of his NHL career.

Following a lavish pregame ceremony to put Jeanneret in the rafters of KeyBank Center, the Sabres held on for a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators. After the game ended, Jeanneret was brought on to the ice by Alex Tuch and Cody Eakin to again be saluted by the team and the crowd. The players and coaches then encircled their beloved voice for a team picture for all time.

"He's somebody who has been ingrained not only with our organization, but with the city and Western New York for such a long time," Okposo told The Buffalo News in a phone interview. "And we wanted to make sure that we gave him as special a night as possible.

"Luckily, we were able to win a hockey game. But that kind of pales in comparison to what happens afterwards with him coming out on the ice. I hope that he felt how much we appreciated him and how much he was appreciated by all the fans that were in attendance, that were watching on TV from around the country and around the world."

After the on-ice celebration, the Sabres then retreated to the dressing room, and Okposo presented Jeanneret with the sword the club used for its player of the game that season. It was a scene the team captured on social media, with the captain saying to the broadcaster, "You've had some of the most iconic calls in this entire league. It gives me goosebumps just thinking about them. So thank you for everything you've done for this organization and this one's for you."

Okposo said Friday that he knew he was going to be tasked to speak at that moment and called it a "daunting task."

"You wanted your words to live up to the stature of the night," Okposo said. "I just wanted to make sure that it was as much about him as possible. I hope that he felt how much he meant to us as a team in that moment, and we truly just wanted it to be his moment in time."

Okposo said the team's young players quickly learned how much Jeanneret has meant to the franchise. His final call on April 29, 2022, came on an overtime goal by Casey Mittelstadt that beat Chicago. It was assisted by Dylan Cozens, and both players spoke afterwards how significant it was to be part of that play.

"Something that we tried to do as an organization over the past couple of years is get in touch with the tradition of the Sabres and get in touch with the people that came before us," Okposo said. "And you can't talk about that tradition without RJ. I think that the young guys really grew to understand that."

As a veteran of 16 NHL seasons, the last seven in Buffalo, Okposo has watched plenty of teams and listened to plenty of broadcasters. He said sometimes he won't watch certain teams' feeds just because of who is behind the microphone.

"When I was with the Islanders, I watched a lot of Buffalo games because of RJ," Okposo said. "He just called such a good game and it was easy to listen to and it was fun. There were no moments you ever wanted to hit the mute button. He was engaging. He was captivating. He called the game in such a unique way that you just always wanted to watch the Sabres games. He's a legend."