A public roundtable to honor the career of Rick Jeanneret will be held Sunday in KeyBank Center, the Buffalo Sabres announced Wednesday during their daily "Sabres Live" show on MSG Network.

Titled, "Remembering RJ: The Man Behind the Mic," the program will start at 5 p.m., with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. It will be a ticketed event, with free tickets available through Ticketmaster.

The event will also air on MSG and Sabres.com. As per the wishes of Jeanneret and his family, the event will not be a memorial service. It will instead be a tribute to his life through the words of alumni and broadcast partners.

The RJ display in Alumni Plaza will remain in place through the weekend.

Jeanneret died last week at age 81. He was on the air calling Sabres games for 51 years until his retirement in 2022, and served as the team's broadcaster emeritus last season.

He was a member of the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame, the Hockey Hall of Fame (as the recipient of the Foster Hewitt Award), the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame and the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame.