So, Buffalo Sabres fans, how would you feel about 93 points for the 2023-24 season?

Betting website BetOnline has the Sabres opening with an under/over of 93 1/2 points.

If they get there, it would be the highest total since the team had 96 points in 2010-11.

The Sabres are coming off a 91-point season after opening at a projected 77 1/2 points last season.

The 16-point jump in opening points total is second in the league, behind New Jersey, which opens at 20 points more than it did last season at 108 1/2.

Here is the full list of point totals:

Over/Under Point Totals (From highest to lowest)

Carolina Hurricanes - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 111 1/2

Note: Opened at 103 1/2 last season. Finished with 113.

New Jersey Devils - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 108 1/2

Note: Opened at 88 1/2 last season. Finished with 112.

Colorado Avalanche - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 106 1/2

Note: Opened at 111 1/2 last season. Finished with 109.

Edmonton Oilers - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 106 1/2

Note: Opened at 102 1/2 last season. Finished with 109.

Toronto Maple Leafs - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 106 1/2

Note: Opened at 107 1/2 last season. Finished with 111.

Dallas Stars - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 104 1/2

Note: Opened at 92 1/2 last season. Finished with 108.

Vegas Golden Knights - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 104 1/2

Note: Opened at 97 1/2 last season. Finished with 111.

New York Rangers - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 103 1/2

Note: Opened at 99 1/2 last season. Finished with 107.

Boston Bruins - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 101 1/2

Note: Opened at 95 1/2 last season. Finished with 135.

Los Angeles Kings - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 100 1/2

Note: Opened at 96 1/2 last season. Finished with 104.

Florida Panthers - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 99 1/2

Note: Opened at 105 1/2 last season. Finished with 92.

Pittsburgh Penguins - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 96 1/2

Note: Opened at 101 1/2 last season. Finished with 91.

Tampa Bay Lightning - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 96 1/2

Note: Opened at 103 1/2 last season. Finished with 98.

Calgary Flames - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 95 1/2

Note: Opened at 101 1/2 last season. Finished with 93.

Minnesota Wild - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 95 1/2

Note: Opened at 99 1/2 last season. Finished with 103.

Seattle Kraken - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 95 1/2

Note: Opened at 83 1/2 last season. Finished with 100.

Buffalo Sabres - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 93 1/2

Note: Opened at 77 1/2 last season. Finished with 91.

New York Islanders - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 92 1/2

Note: Opened at 94 1/2 last season. Finished with 93.

Ottawa Senators - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 91 1/2

Note: Opened at 86 1/2 last season. Finished with 86.

Winnipeg Jets - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 91 1/2

Note: Opened at 88 1/2 last season. Finished with 95.

Vancouver Canucks - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 88 1/2

Note: Opened at 92 1/2 last season. Finished with 83.

Nashville Predators - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 86 1/2

Note: Opened at 97 1/2 last season. Finished with 92.

St. Louis Blues - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 85 1/2

Note: Opened at 95 1/2 last season. Finished with 81.

Washington Capitals - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 85 1/2

Note: Opened at 93 1/2 last season. Finished with 80.

Detroit Red Wings - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 84 1/2

Note: Opened at 84 1/2 last season. Finished with 80.

Philadelphia Flyers - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 76 1/2

Note: Opened at 78 1/2 last season. Finished with 75.

Arizona Coyotes - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 73 1/2

Note: Opened at 67 1/2 last season. Finished with 70.

Chicago Blackhawks - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 71 1/2

Note: Opened at 67 1/2 last season. Finished with 59.

Columbus Blue Jackets - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 71 1/2

Note: Opened at 79 1/2 last season. Finished with 59.

Montreal Canadiens - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 70 1/2

Note: Opened at 70 1/2 last season. Finished with 68.

San Jose Sharks - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 70 1/2

Note: Opened at 77 1/2 last season. Finished with 60.

Anaheim Ducks - 2023-24 Regular Season Points

Over/Under 66 1/2

Note: Opened at 78 1/2 last season. Finished with 58.