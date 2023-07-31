So, Buffalo Sabres fans, how would you feel about 93 points for the 2023-24 season?
Betting website BetOnline has the Sabres opening with an under/over of 93 1/2 points.
If they get there, it would be the highest total since the team had 96 points in 2010-11.
The Sabres are coming off a 91-point season after opening at a projected 77 1/2 points last season.
The 16-point jump in opening points total is second in the league, behind New Jersey, which opens at 20 points more than it did last season at 108 1/2.
Here is the full list of point totals:
Over/Under Point Totals (From highest to lowest)
Carolina Hurricanes - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 111 1/2
Note: Opened at 103 1/2 last season. Finished with 113.
New Jersey Devils - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 108 1/2
Note: Opened at 88 1/2 last season. Finished with 112.
Colorado Avalanche - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 106 1/2
Note: Opened at 111 1/2 last season. Finished with 109.
Edmonton Oilers - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 106 1/2
Note: Opened at 102 1/2 last season. Finished with 109.
Toronto Maple Leafs - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 106 1/2
Note: Opened at 107 1/2 last season. Finished with 111.
Dallas Stars - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 104 1/2
Note: Opened at 92 1/2 last season. Finished with 108.
Vegas Golden Knights - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 104 1/2
Note: Opened at 97 1/2 last season. Finished with 111.
New York Rangers - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 103 1/2
Note: Opened at 99 1/2 last season. Finished with 107.
Boston Bruins - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 101 1/2
Note: Opened at 95 1/2 last season. Finished with 135.
Los Angeles Kings - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 100 1/2
Note: Opened at 96 1/2 last season. Finished with 104.
Florida Panthers - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 99 1/2
Note: Opened at 105 1/2 last season. Finished with 92.
Pittsburgh Penguins - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 96 1/2
Note: Opened at 101 1/2 last season. Finished with 91.
Tampa Bay Lightning - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 96 1/2
Note: Opened at 103 1/2 last season. Finished with 98.
Calgary Flames - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 95 1/2
Note: Opened at 101 1/2 last season. Finished with 93.
Minnesota Wild - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 95 1/2
Note: Opened at 99 1/2 last season. Finished with 103.
Seattle Kraken - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 95 1/2
Note: Opened at 83 1/2 last season. Finished with 100.
Buffalo Sabres - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 93 1/2
Note: Opened at 77 1/2 last season. Finished with 91.
New York Islanders - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 92 1/2
Note: Opened at 94 1/2 last season. Finished with 93.
Ottawa Senators - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 91 1/2
Note: Opened at 86 1/2 last season. Finished with 86.
Winnipeg Jets - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 91 1/2
Note: Opened at 88 1/2 last season. Finished with 95.
Vancouver Canucks - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 88 1/2
Note: Opened at 92 1/2 last season. Finished with 83.
Nashville Predators - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 86 1/2
Note: Opened at 97 1/2 last season. Finished with 92.
St. Louis Blues - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 85 1/2
Note: Opened at 95 1/2 last season. Finished with 81.
Washington Capitals - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 85 1/2
Note: Opened at 93 1/2 last season. Finished with 80.
Detroit Red Wings - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 84 1/2
Note: Opened at 84 1/2 last season. Finished with 80.
Philadelphia Flyers - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 76 1/2
Note: Opened at 78 1/2 last season. Finished with 75.
Arizona Coyotes - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 73 1/2
Note: Opened at 67 1/2 last season. Finished with 70.
Chicago Blackhawks - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 71 1/2
Note: Opened at 67 1/2 last season. Finished with 59.
Columbus Blue Jackets - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 71 1/2
Note: Opened at 79 1/2 last season. Finished with 59.
Montreal Canadiens - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 70 1/2
Note: Opened at 70 1/2 last season. Finished with 68.
San Jose Sharks - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 70 1/2
Note: Opened at 77 1/2 last season. Finished with 60.
Anaheim Ducks - 2023-24 Regular Season Points
Over/Under 66 1/2
Note: Opened at 78 1/2 last season. Finished with 58.