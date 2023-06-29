NASHVILLE – Audible gasps could be heard inside Bridgestone Arena when the Arizona Coyotes made the surprising pick of Russian defenseman Dmitriy Simashev at sixth overall Wednesday night.

Three defensemen were selected in the top 11 of the first round, a scenario that Sabres amateur scouting director Jerry Forton predicted last week. Attempting to fulfill a position of need on draft day can be a frustrating process for any NHL team.

Complete coverage: Buffalo Sabres' picks in NHL draft The Sabres selected Zach Benson with the 13th pick in the NHL draft. And Hamburg's Quentin Musty was drafted 26th by San Jose Sharks. Here's c…

No one wants to reach to address a void in their prospect pipeline, but the Sabres’ scouting staff implemented a simple rule the past few years to solve the problem. If there is a tie between a winger and defenseman, Buffalo will pick the latter.

This wasn’t the case in the first round Friday night, when the Sabres’ draft contingent walked to the stage to use the 13th overall pick on winger Zach Benson, who, in Forton’s opinion, was worthy of going in the top 10.

Yet, the Sabres still departed Nashville following rounds two through seven Thursday with four defensemen, led by Max Strbak in the second round and Clarence’s Gavin McCarthy in the third. Both are tall, physical and skilled – traits that were the overarching theme on the defense corps that helped the Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup.

The other blue-line prospects selected by Buffalo were sixth-rounder Sean Keohane, who will play in the United States Hockey League next season, and Norwin Panocha of Germany in the seventh. It is the club's largest haul of defensemen since the 2018 draft.

“Yeah, I really feel good about (what we picked),” Adams said. “Strbak, just raw – and we think a huge upside potential – big and long. To me, just scratching the surface of what he ultimately can be. … And obviously, Gavin, we just see an upside ceiling when you can get someone – right shot D, 6-foot-2 – to me, is going to just put all the work that you have to put in to play in this league, and you knew if you can make that pick in the third round, it was worth it.”

The Sabres took a big swing on Strbak with the 45th pick. Listed at 6-1, Strbak was ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the 48th North American skater in the draft class. He was born in Slovakia, but knows five different languages from living in several different countries because his father, Martin, had a playing career that included 49 games in the NHL and spanned 22 years.

Most of Max’s amateur hockey was played in Finland and, according to Forton, he had a “rollercoaster” first season in North America with Sioux Falls of the USHL. The 18-year-old produced five goals and 18 points across 46 games. There were some exceptional games, and others that showed the learning curve of transitioning to a smaller ice surface. It was during international play, including two IIHF World Junior Championships, when Strbak used his heavy shot to help Slovakia create offense. He, like McCarthy, is revered for being a relentless competitor with a fearless approach to the position.

Forton estimated that his staff watched 100 of Strbak’s games over the past two years, and the Sabres have an important connection that will give them confidence in his development. Strbak will play next season at Michigan State University for coach Adam Nightingale, whose brother, Jason, is Buffalo’s assistant director of amateur scouting. Adams smiled as he told reporters that Strbak will take advantage of the weight room on the campus in East Lansing, Mich.

Mike Harrington: Jack Quinn's injury is the kind of unexpected lightning bolt the Sabres don't need The Buffalo Sabres' NHL forward core has taken a huge hit after Jack Quinn needed surgery on an Achilles injury suffered while training back home in Ottawa this week.

“I’m just very confident he’s going to become a little more polished,” Forton explained. “It’s not always going to be about the high compete and the meanness (that define his play). I think he’ll round out his game over the next two or three years and, I have no doubt, he’s a second, third-pair NHL defenseman.”

The Sabres didn’t reach to take McCarthy. By all accounts, he was expected to be selected around where Buffalo chose him, 86th overall. He showed in Muskegon this season that he fits what NHL teams want at the position, totaling eight goals and 27 points in 42 games during a season in which he suffered a leg injury in December.

"I think if he didn’t lose those six to eight weeks this year, there’s zero chance he would have been available in the third round," Forton said.

McCarthy will join his older brother, Case, at Boston University in the fall, and the Sabres have a complete understanding of the person they added to their prospect pool. Case’s family lives in the same Clarence neighborhood as Adams, learned from Sabres assistant coach Matt Ellis at the Academy of Hockey and played for development coach Tim Kennedy with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres.

"I think we added a 6-foot-2, right shot defenseman that we think there's a lot of upside there," Adams said. "And that's why we made the pick."

The late rounds were an opportunity for the Sabres to add upside at the position. Keohane captained his high school team in Massachusetts, and he is committed to play at Harvard University in 2024. He’s a strong skater for being 6-4.

Frank Musil, the Sabres’ primary scout in Eastern Europe, “pounded the table,” according to Adams, for the team to select Panocha in the seventh round. Panocha represented Germany at the Under-18s and earned games in the country’s top pro league, where he is expected to be next season.

The Sabres will need to wait on each of their newest prospects. They’ll need to gain strength. Buffalo has the advantage of having Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson on the NHL roster. Ryan Johnson and Nikita Novikov will play in Rochester next season. Vsevelod Komarov can join them for 2024-25. Mats Lindgren and Albert Lyckasen have yet to sign since they were drafted by Adams. The latest additions strengthen a pipeline that is filled with talent up front.

Adams is pushing to acquire a defenseman for his NHL roster in the coming days, but he repeated this week in Nashville that the process is a reminder that drafting and developing is critical.

“With the game being faster than ever, the transition game being faster than ever, the skill of the league being better than ever, yeah, if you have big, mobile defensemen that can defend but can also move the puck, can get you out of your zone, can actually kill plays in the neutral zone so you're not spending time in your zone, they're really valuable,” he told reporters. “And I think they always have and always will be, but even more heightened now just based on the pace and what I just said.”

Moving up

General managers selecting late in the first round Wednesday night received a phone call from Adams with a trade offer. The Sabres were aggressively trying to move up to select Swedish forward Anton Wahlberg, who they followed closely during his breakout season.

Each offer was declined, so the Sabres were forced to wait and hope that Wahlberg was available in the second round. The board fell in their favor and Wahlberg was selected with the 39th pick, giving Buffalo a 6-3 forward who earned games in the Swedish Hockey League at only 17 years old.

Adams compared the situation to the one last year, when the Sabres tried but failed three times to trade up in the first round to draft Jiri Kulich. They remained at 28 and the Czech forward was still available when it was their turn to pick.

Forton watched Wahlberg in-person approximately 20 times this year on the recommendation of their scout in the country, Anders Forsberg. Wahlberg exceled as a center in Sweden’s Under-20 league, with 14 goals and 27 points in 32 games. His self-described “up-and-down” showing at the Under-18 worlds still included six points in seven games, capped by a stellar performance in a gold-medal game loss. Wahlberg also was a key player for Malmo as it avoided relegation late in the season.

Wahlberg described himself as a "two-way forward," and his natural position is on the wing. He might get more opportunities at center during the final season of his contract with Malmo in 2023-24 and, though the Sabres are open to him growing into that position long-term, they view him as a skilled, physical winger willing to get to the front of the net.

Forton compared Wahlberg's intensity to Sabres prospect Tyson Kozak, who didn't hesitate to fight when challenged this season in Rochester.

“We did everything we could do to move up in the first round to get him and we got him where we got him, which is why it felt very similar to Jiri Kulich last year,” said Adams. “This is a strong, powerful – he's got talent, skill, he can skate. I mean, this is a guy, and there's some rawness to him, a little bit of a late bloomer. But the people around him have raved about him. I thought at the tournament at the end of the year, the Worlds, I mean, just really, really took a huge step."

Positional need

Goaltending was another glaring need for the Sabres entering the draft. Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen are on the NHL roster, while Topias Leinonen, who Buffalo took in the second round last year, is still in Finland.

However, the club traded the rights of Erik Portillo to the Los Angeles Kings for the draft pick it used to take McCarthy. The Sabres weren’t going to take a goalie unless one they liked was available late, and they were able to use their sixth-round pick on Scott Ratzlaff of the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Ratzlaff, 18, wasn’t the starter on his team in the Western Hockey League. He didn’t appear in a game during the Thunderbirds’ run to the league championship because Thomas Milic is 20 years old and led Canada at the most recent world juniors. Yet Ratzlaf led the WHL with five shutouts and posted a .918 save percentage in 34 games. His 2.15 goals-against average was second in the league. He was Canada's starter at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Ratzlaff, like Levi, is around 6 feet tall and, as a shorter goalie, must have precise footwork and positioning to succeed, but there’s the possibility that he could still grow a bit, and he’s excelled in big games on the international level. Ratzlaff will take over as Seattle’s starter next season.

“He’s played over some other very prominent goalies in his birth year in Canada when it’s on the line for Hockey Canada,” Forton said. “Matt O’Dette at Seattle, I think the world of, too. Matt’s convinced this kid’s going to be an impact starter for Seattle. … When he’s at his high level like the people talk about him at Hockey Canada and Seattle, he’s not beatable.”

Going big

The Sabres added a different type of player in the fourth round when they selected 6-foot-3 winger Ethan Miedema of the Ontario Hockey League’s Kingston Frontenacs. His skill set is tantalizing, at times. He has outstanding hands and plays a power winger’s game when at his best, but his challenging season caused him to fall on draft day.

Miedema was part of a trade that sent Shane Wright, whom Seattle selected fourth overall last year, to Windsor this season. He had only one goal in his first 25 games with the Frontenacs before ending the season with eight in the final seven games. He still finished the year with 20 goals and 52 points in 68 games.