We’ve learned through three NHL drafts by Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams that his scouting staff prioritizes some characteristics more than others.

Two have been an overwhelming theme of each draft class: skill and competitiveness.

Bottom-six talents can be found late in the draft. The Sabres might have found a gem when they selected Tyson Kozak in the sixth round two years ago. But high picks should be used on players who can make fans get out of their seats with jaw-dropping, highlight-reel displays of skill.

This draft class is considered one of the best in several years, led by soon-to-be No. 1 pick Connor Bedard, and Adams will have numerous intriguing options to consider when he’s on the clock at 13 in Nashville on June 28.

He and his staff will speak to some of those prospects this week when the scouting combine is held in Buffalo. Here’s an early list of whom the Sabres might be able to select and why:

Matthew Wood, RW, University of Connecticut

Cloning Tage Thompson isn’t an option – sorry, Sabres fans – but Adams and his staff have an opportunity to pick another big, highly skilled forward from Thompson’s alma mater, UConn. Wood, a 6-foot-4 winger, was the youngest player in college hockey this season and led the Huskies with 34 goals in 35 games. He was among Canada’s best at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship, a tournament attended by most of the Sabres’ scouting staff, and his 1.85 points per game in 2021-22 was the best mark in decades by a 16-year-old in the British Columbia Hockey League. Wood might be gone in the top 10, as he was ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the No. 4 North American skater in this class.

Gabriel Perreault, RW, USA Hockey National Team Development Program

No one should blame the Sabres if they prefer to add a big forward with this pick, but Perreault should be high on their list if they’re willing to take someone who is listed at 5-foot-11, 165 pounds. Perreault, 18, shattered the single-season points record at NTDP with 132 in 63 games. He’s a creative playmaker with quick hands, an exceptional shot and high-end hockey sense. He also delivered a brilliant performance at the Under-18s with five goals and 18 points in seven games.

We’ve learned over the past three years to never underestimate the value of a player having some sort of connection to someone high in the Sabres’ organization. Perreault's father, Yanic, was a teammate of Adams' with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Dmitriy Simashev, LHD, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (Kontinental Hockey League) and Mikhail Gulyayev, LHD, Avangard Omsk (KHL)

We know the Sabres aren’t afraid to draft Russian players. Their scout in the country, Ruslan Pechonkin, has helped them sign three in two years (Aleksandr Kisakov, Viktor Neuchev and Nikita Novikov) and Russians typically have the skill that Buffalo covets. Skill is what separates these two from a prospect such as Swedish defenseman Axel Sandin Pellikka. Simashev is 6-foot-4 and excels in transition, carrying the puck out of his own end and through the neutral zone to start the rush. Gulyayev had one of the best 16-year-old seasons for a player in Russia’s top junior league since its inception in 2013, totaling 35 points in 54 games. He shows poise when breaking the puck out of his zone and understands when to become a scoring or passing option deep in the offensive zone.

Russian prospects aren't attending the combine for a second consecutive year, forcing teams to interview those players over video conference call.

Daniil But, LW, Yaoslavl Jr. (Russia)

Another skilled forward for Buffalo to consider. But is listed at 6-foot-5 and averaged a point per game in Russia’s second-tier pro league during the regular season, then produced nine points in seven playoff games. He understands how to use his size, shielding the puck along the wall to extend possession, and, like Wood, would bring a package of skills the Sabres don’t have in their prospect pipeline. But will need to improve his first steps as a skater. History shows that coaching can fix that issue.

Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver (WHL)

Honzek, a 6-foot-4 forward of Slovakian descent, made a seamless transition to hockey in North America with 23 goals and 56 points in 43 games for the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants. He’s an excellent skater for his size and, at 186 pounds, there’s opportunity for him to add size and strength to his frame. He's ranked by Central Scouting as the No. 9 North American skater in the draft.

Oliver Moore, C, USA Hockey National Team Development Program

A linemate of Perreault’s at NTDP, Moore is an exceptional skater with a relentless drive to hunt the puck. The latter is a skill set that drew the Sabres to Matt Savoie in the first round last summer. Moore is also a dynamic playmaker with a quick shot release and, as a center, understands the nuances of winning faceoffs against his peers. Moore, 18, delivered four goals and nine points in seven games at the Under-18 worlds, and he’s going to play at the University of Minnesota next season.

Eduard Sale, LW, HC Kometa Brno

The Sabres’ scout in Eastern Europe, Frank Musil, has a strong track record, particularly in recent seasons, of finding productive prospects in the region. Sale is one of its best in this class. He averaged more than two points per game in Czech’s top junior league (99 points in 44 games), then excelled at international tournaments like the Under-18 worlds. He’s 6-foot-2 with an impressive left-handed shot and superb on-ice vision to thread passes through traffic. Sale fits what the Sabres typically look for in a prospect, though some scouts have criticized his competitiveness at times. He’s ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the No. 4 European skater in the class.