Zach Benson had two choices as he carried the puck toward the New Jersey Devils’ net in the first period Saturday night at LECOM Harborcenter.

Benson, the Buffalo Sabres’ top pick in the draft this summer, could have passed to Filip Cederqvist in the right circle to set up a 2-on-1 chance, or the skilled winger had room to take a shot on goalie Isaac Poulter.

A Devils defenseman took the bait when Benson looked over the Cederqvist, giving Benson the time to send a quick, low shot through Poulter for the Sabres’ second goal in their 4-2 win over the Devils at the Prospects Challenge.

Benson showed throughout his two weekend games why he was the Sabres’ choice with the 13th pick at the NHL draft in Nashville, and he was one of their four goal-scorers Saturday, along with Viktor Neuchev, Isak Rosen and Jiri Kulich.

"I'd say the biggest thing we were happy about is that it wasn't perfect," said Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert. "They were physical and hard on us. The amount of guys that blocked shots in the third period to get us a win because we talked about it last night and tonight going into the third period. This isn't summer anymore. This isn't summer hockey.

"We have the Buffalo Sabres jersey on, we're playing the New Jersey Devils and we have a lead going into the third period and you have to put yourself mentally in that spot. How do you play?"

Rosen, whom the Sabres drafted 14th overall in 2021 with the draft pick acquired in the Rasmus Ristolainen traded, continued his impressive rookie camp with his second goal in as many nights. The Swedish winger collected a pass from Nikita Novikov and darted toward the net, where he snapped a shot past Poulter to give Buffalo a 3-1 lead at 16:08 into the second period.

Rosen wasn’t the Sabres’ only impressive prospect in their second consecutive win to begin their three-game slate at the event. Tyson Kozak, a worker-bee center, helped Buffalo open the scoring Saturday when he made a centering pass from behind the net to set up Neuchev’s one-timer at 4:59 into the first period.

"I have a lot more experience this year," Rosen explained. "Had a good summer, too. Just feel stronger out there. Feel like I can do more good things all over the ice. Last year, I was maybe just skilled in this tournament. Now, I feel like I do a lot of other good things, too."

This tournament is always a struggle for recent draft picks. Jack Hughes had a mediocre showing in 2019 when he played for the Devils only a few months after he was selected first overall in Vancouver. Top draft picks like Hughes and the Sabres’ Matt Savoie don’t have a normal offseason when they’re drafted because they’re training for the combine and balancing numerous off-ice responsibilities.

Benson looks as strong, or stronger, than older, more experienced prospects. Skill and competitiveness are the tenants of his game. He’s also outstanding on his edges and possesses on-ice instincts to make challenging plays look easy. In addition to the goal, Benson was a menace on the forecheck.

This wasn’t a clean game for the Sabres’ prospects. There were more turnovers and coverage mistakes than their win Friday over Montreal. Their invite goalie, Josh Fleming, bailed them out with a breakaway stop and another impressive save to keep Buffalo ahead 3-1 in the third period. Kulich added the fourth goal on a shot that leaked through Poulter.

"I think just seeing in the first period today, we don't play very good, but we we were still up 2-0 after the first period because the whole room is so skilled in there," said Rosen. "It's really nice to see that our team is so skilled."

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Kozak’s line

Don’t be surprised if Kozak earns an extended stay at Sabres’ training camp. He had an outstanding two games and looks like he’s going to take another step toward becoming a bottom-six fixture in Buffalo. He and Neuchev weren’t the only impressive members of their line.

Aleksandr Kisakov had a good set of games, even though he didn’t finish his chances. Kisakov, a second-round pick in 2021, looks stronger and more physically ready for the grind of the AHL. Remember, he was a healthy scratch throughout the playoffs because he couldn’t handle the assignment yet. The skill is there. He also has a great shot. We’ll see if his skating is good enough for his strengths to lead to a breakthrough.

2. Showing upside

Ethan Miedema is a prospect to keep an eye on this season in the Ontario Hockey League. We saw through both prospect games that the 6-foot-4 winger has a tantalizing skill set for a big guy. He’s skilled, skates well and his long reach is useful in every area of the ice. His game in the offensive zone needs time to develop, though, and he needs to grow into his frame. He moves a bit awkwardly at times – including a whiff on a one-timer attempt in the second period Saturday – and it’s reminiscent of what we saw from Tage Thompson early in his career. Miedema will also have to learn how to use his size to win puck battles along the wall.

Finding time and space against pro players will require a more mature approach. It was evident at development camp and Prospects Challenge why the Sabres took a chance on Miedema in the fourth round despite his struggles during the second half of last season. He’ll have the opportunity to be a dynamic scorer for Kingston.

3. Cut above

Ryan Johnson is ready for pro hockey. The left-shot defenseman looked like he’s a cut above most prospects, showcasing poise with the puck and situational awareness. You’ll rarely see Johnson make the wrong decision with the puck. He’s excellent on the breakout and willing to take calculated risks to try to create offense. His most impressive game of the first two games occurred Friday night, when the 2019 first-round draft pick carried the puck from his own blue line and through the neutral zone, deking past multiple defenders to help Buffalo enter the offensive zone.

Temper expectations for Johnson. He doesn’t project as a first-pair NHL defenseman, and he needs time in Rochester to adapt to the physical nature of pro hockey. The Sabres want to see him kill penalties and add other layers to his game that will benefit the club once he’s ready to come to Buffalo. But he has the upside to be a solid depth defenseman. It was a smart move to sign Johnson this spring rather than accept a compensatory draft pick.

"He's been learning over the last few years to use that great skating for defense," Appert said of Johnson. "And I talked to him — he could be running our power play here. Easy. Easy. He's got more than enough skill to do it. He could run a power play in Rochester. That isn't his path to the NHL. We have (Rasmus) Dahlin and (Owen) Power. And they're going to be running it for a long time. It's not most defensemen's path to the NHL. It's going to be an elite defender, being a transitional puck-moving defenseman, getting us on offense 5-on-5."

4. Notable invite

It didn’t take long Saturday to see why the Sabres chose to invite Dominick Mersch to rookie camp. Mersch, the younger brother of the Amerks’ captain, Michael, completed his fifth season at the University of Wisconsin in the spring and signed with Buffalo’s ECHL affiliate, Jacksonville, this summer. Dominick is 24 years old and produced only 14 goals in 164 NCAA games, but the Sabres know they’re getting a relentless competitor and someone with an incredible work ethic. Both qualities were on disaply in the first period Saturday when Mersch dropped down to block a point shot during a Devils power play.

Dominick drew into the lineup Saturday night, along with Riley Fiddler-Schultz and Nicolas Savoie, who isn’t related to Matt. Chris Jandric, Lawson Shrek and Graham Slaggert were scratches, while Scott Ratzlaff was the backup goalie.

5. Strong impression

The Sabres might have found a gem in defenseman Zach Metsa. He was outstanding for the Amerks in 13 games during their run to the Eastern Conference final, ascending to one of their top defense pairs and producing one goal with three points. Metsa is only 5-foot-9, and he turns 25 years old in October, but he gradually improved throughout his five years in the NCAA. He produced 74 points over the past two seasons with the Bobcats and captained the program win its first national championship in April. Metsa is a strong skater and excels on the breakout – qualities the Sabres covet in defensemen. Both were on display Friday and Saturday.

Rookie camp is Metsa’s opportunity to show the Amerks’ coaching staff that he should be considered for a prominent role on a defense depth chart that features NHL experience and highly regarded prospects like Johnson and Nikita Novikov. The latter had five assists in the two prospect games.

"That made a huge difference," said Metsa. "Confidence is everything and to get those games, especially early on, just to prove to myself that I can do it at that level, it meant the world. Going into the summer, I was feeling really good. ...You know what you need to work on and the steps you need to take to be one of the best at the American league level."

6. Kulich watch

These weren't Kulich's most impressive games since he turned pro last season. He seemed to press to create offense, rather than fighting for open ice. He turned the puck over in the second period while trying to beat a defenseman one-on-one. Still, Kulich has two goals in as many games. It will be interesting to see how he elevates his game to match or exceed Rosen.

7. Next

The Sabres complete their three-game schedule at the Prospects Challenge on Monday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 5 p.m. NHL training camp practices begin Thursday.