Buffalo Sabres need to beef up punchless power play

The quick analysis of the Buffalo Sabres' 2-1 win Tuesday in Pittsburgh was that goalie Dustin Tokarski saved the night. He made a career-high 45 saves, 19 in the third period, so that doesn't require deep thought.

Coaches, of course, dig much deeper when reviewing a game and looking to the next one. What gave the Penguins huge momentum and where do the Sabres have to start seeing some production so everything isn't on Tokarski's shoulders when Calgary comes to KeyBank Center on Thursday night?

Also an easy answer: The power play. It should be generating momentum for you, and not for the other team.

The Sabres went 0 for 5 on the power play in Pittsburgh and things went even worse than that sounds. That's because the Sabres had just three shots on goal with the man advantage – and gave up seven shorthanded shots to the Penguins. The struggles have been a theme for weeks.

The Sabres went 4 for 8 with the man advantage in the first two games of the season and that's why their overall numbers seem decent. They entered Wednesday tied for 16th in the NHL with Tampa Bay at 19.1% and were 13th at home (21.7%).

But over the span of Games 3-15, the Sabres are 30th at just 11.8% (4 for 34). In the last eight games, they're 2 for 22. In the last four, it's 0 for 13.