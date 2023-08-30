A 91-point season by the Buffalo Sabres under Don Granato earned their young, core players more time in the spotlight.

The team announced Wednesday that 15 of its games will be televised nationally, including five on TNT. MSG will broadcast the Sabres’ remaining 67 games, all of which can be viewed by out-of-market fans on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Sabres planning experiment to make sure their fans get first chance at tickets The Buffalo Sabres hope a new experiment in the stands you might call "the hometown advantage" will give them a much better home-ice advantage in KeyBank Center. The team is finalizing plans to limit the presale for games, likely by ZIP code, in an attempt to cut down the number of visiting-team fans in the building.

The Sabres’ national slate begins Oct. 17 with their home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center on ESPN, while two others – Nov. 1 at Philadelphia and Jan. 17 against Chicago – will be shown nationally on TNT, but exclusively on MSG within the Buffalo market.

Tage Thompson, the Sabres’ leading scorer last season with 47 goals and 94 points, will face his former team, the St. Louis Blues, on Feb. 10, with the game shown on ABC at 1 p.m.

However, the Sabres’ matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 30 is one of six games that will require a subscription to ESPN+ or Hulu. The others that will be streamed exclusively on the platforms are a Dec. 5 game against Detroit in Buffalo, an Atlantic Division matchup on the road with the Florida Panthers on Feb. 27, Jack Eichel’s return to KeyBank Center with the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights on March 2, a game against Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers on March 9 and when the New York Islanders are in town on March 14.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment dissolved at key time for Buffalo Sabres On Monday, Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula named himself president of the Sabres and dissolved Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

Five of the Sabres’ games will be televised on TNT for all markets, including their Nov. 24 meeting with Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins as part of what the network is calling, a “Thanksgiving Showdown” doubleheader. The other Buffalo games on TNT are Dec. 13 at Colorado, Dec. 27 against Boston, March 6 at Toronto and April 7 at Detroit.

The NHL also announced Wednesday that Buffalo’s game on Oct. 17, Dec. 5 and March 14 will now start at 7:30 p.m., instead of 7 p.m.

The Sabres open the regular season in KeyBank Center with a game against the New York Rangers on Oct. 12.